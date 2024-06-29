T20 WC 2024 final, IND vs SA: Will India break jinx at ICC events? Fans offer prayers across country (WATCH)

Maintaining composure will be crucial as the formidable Indian team, eager to end its long title drought, faces off against a South African side unfamiliar with victory in the T20 World Cup 2024 final in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.

India's campaign in this tournament mirrors their journey in the ODI World Cup at home last year, where they dominated until being outclassed by Australia in the final.

Unbeaten here as well, India has been the standout team of the tournament. Significantly, they won't face the battle-hardened Australian team, giving them a clearer path to the elusive trophy.

South Africa, whose last ICC event win was the Champions Trophy (then ICC Knock-Out Trophy) in 1998, enters the final with high hopes and dreams.

Frequently branded as chokers in international cricket, the Proteas are determined to shake off this reputation at Kensington Oval. For several of their players, who consider IPL titles as their greatest accomplishments, clinching a World Cup would be the ultimate achievement.

Given the sentiment among fans and experts following India's dominant victory over England in the semifinal in Guyana, Rohit Sharma and his team are widely regarded as the overwhelming favorites.

This expectation is justified given the composition of India's squad and the Caribbean conditions. They seek to erase the heartbreak of November 19, 2023, when over a hundred thousand fans in Ahmedabad were silenced by Pat Cummins' Australia in the final.

"I know India have had their issues in the ICC finals for a long time but I just don't see South Africa posing a challenge. India have been the best team of the tournament so far and man to man South Africa are a weaker side," a World Cup winning former captain was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

This match would also serve as an ideal send-off for outgoing coach Rahul Dravid. Dravid, who experienced heartbreak as the captain in the Caribbean during India's early exit in the 2007 ODI World Cup, is now on the verge of a remarkable farewell as coach.

India, making their first T20 World Cup final appearance in 10 years, has showcased excellent adaptability to the conditions, securing their place in the final. The team management's clear and strategic planning has been evident throughout the event.

Initially, India employed three specialist pacers on the untested pitches in New York before bringing out their trump card, Kuldeep Yadav, on the spin-friendly surfaces in the Caribbean.

India is expected to stick with the same playing eleven, hoping for key performances from two of its star players in the crucial winner-takes-all contest.

Superstar Virat Kohli has had a surprisingly quiet tournament, especially after his prolific season in the preceding IPL. On pitches where hitting through the line has been challenging, the former Indian captain has struggled to dominate the bowlers despite his clear efforts to do so.

"He is saving it for the final," said his opening partner and skipper Rohit Sharma, expressing confidence in the undisputed great of the game, who could be playing his last innings in the T20 showcase.

In contrast, Rohit Sharma has led by example, and his innings will be crucial in the final. The captain also hopes to see Shivam Dube excel under high pressure, as Dube's performances have been average so far. His matchups against spinners Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi could significantly impact the game.

On the bowling front, India has little to worry about, with both pacers and spinners performing admirably.

Arriving just a day after their semifinal win against England, India has had limited recovery time, a pattern they've faced since the start of the Super 8s campaign at this venue.

South Africa, in contrast, had an extra day to prepare and will train on Friday. Unlike India, they have nothing to lose, having never reached a World Cup final before. However, after a convincing win over Afghanistan in Trinidad, the Proteas are hungry for victory.

They will be relying on runs from the opening pair of Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks, with de Kock especially capable of putting serious pressure on the opposition. Skipper Aiden Markram, who struggled against the bigger teams in the Super 8s, is due for a significant performance. Heinrich Klaasen, one of the game's most destructive hitters, also needs runs and will have to handle the spin threat in the middle overs.

South Africa's pace attack has been outstanding, but its effectiveness in a day game remains to be seen. Shamsi and Maharaj are effective spinners, but the Indian batters are not intimidated by them.

Rain is highly likely on Saturday, but the ICC has scheduled a reserve day for this crucial match.

