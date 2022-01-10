  • Facebook
    Tamil actor Siddharth faces flak for cheap 'sexual dig' at Saina Nehwal

    Tamil star Siddharth slammed on Twitter due to his latest reaction to Saina Nehwal's tweet on PM Narendra Modi's security lapse.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 10, 2022, 3:29 PM IST
    Rang De Basanti star Siddharth is in the news for his derogatory comment on ace Badminton player Saina Nehwal. Soon after, he started getting trolled left, right and centre on Twitter because of his latest reaction to Nehwal's tweet on PM Narendra Modi's security lapse.

    Saina Nehwal tweeted on PM Narendra Modi's security lapse incident that happened last week when he visited Ferozepur, Punjab. She said that at no cost, PM's security should be compromised. Reacting to this, Siddharth commented, "Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. Folded hands. Shame on you #Rihanna." 

    FYI: ‘Cock’ is slang for the male sexual organ. By twisting the badminton term ‘shuttlecock’, Siddharth allegedly tried to humiliate Saina sexually.

    The Rihanna deviation referred to the international pop star giving support to farmers protesting against three new farm laws now withdrawn in February 2021, after which Indian celebs and leaders had criticised her for meddling in India's interior matters.

    Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar reacted to the whole incident and praised Saina Nehwal. He tweeted, "When scum go low, real champions go higher. May the force be always wth u @NSaina P.S: Those who violate laws online must always face the consequences," (SIC)

    A senior journalist Shivani Gupta also expressed her thoughts on the same, "Saina Nehwal to @CNNnews18: I’m not sure what he (Sidharth) meant. I used to like him as an actor but this was not nice. He can express himself with better words but I guess it’s Twitter and you are noticed with such words and comments. @NCWIndia notice to police & @TwitterIndia"

    Siddharth's comment has also been criticised by the National Commission for Women's chairperson Rekha Sharma. "This man needs a lesson or two. @TwitterIndia why this person's account still exists? Taking it up with concerned police," Rekha said.

    Also Read: Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-boyfriend Siddharth mock her after separation from Naga Chaitanya? Read this

    However, Siddharth responded that he did not mean to disrespect anyone after a while and his "subtle cock" tweet contained no kind of insinuation. And did a follow-up tweet, saying, "Cock and bull. That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading. Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period."

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2022, 3:33 PM IST
