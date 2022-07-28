Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SL vs PAK 2022, 2nd Test: Jayasuriya receives tremendous acclaim for consistent heroic performance

    Sri Lanka trounced Pakistan by 246 runs in the second Test in Galle. Prabath Jayasuriya was the centre of attraction for his consistent heroic performance with his spins, as he received high acclaim.

    Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, SL vs PAK 2022, 2nd Test: Prabath Jayasuriya receives tremendous acclaim with consistent heroic performance-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Galle, First Published Jul 28, 2022, 4:11 PM IST

    Sri Lanka has come up with a powerful performance to drub Pakistan by 246 runs in the second and final Test at the Galle International Stadium. On Thursday (Day 4), the visitors were rattled out for 261, chasing a gigantic total of 508 in the second innings. Thanks to orthodox spinner Prabath Jayasuriya's fifer and off-spinner Ramesh Mendis's four-for, the hosts got the job done efficiently, as the series ended in a 1-1 draw. Following the game, while everyone lauded Lanka for the fightback, Jayasuriya was the centre of attraction, constantly faring with the ball and making consistent impacts with his spin bowling, thus receiving heavy acclaim.

    With eight wickets in the Test, Jayasuriya scripted some records:

    • He now has the second most Test wickets after the first three Tests (29).
    • He also has the joint second most five-wicket hauls in the format after the first six Test innings (4), along with Axar Patel, Vernon Philander, Charlie Turner, Sydney Barnes and Tom Richardson.

    ALSO READ: IND VS WI 2022, 3RD ODI: 'IT WAS BITTERSWEET' - SHUBMAN GILL ON MISSING MAIDEN ODI CENTURY

    Following the victory, Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne heaped praise on him by saying, "We came back strongly in the series, but we need to look to win every moment. Some mistakes that we will look to correct. Prabath played with me earlier, and I saw his potential. We knew his potential and saw what he could do in this series."

    Later, Jayasuriya was in awe of himself, and he made a short analysis of the performance by his side after the success and reasoned the win by articulating, "I worked hard, and I was patient. It wasn't an easy pitch to bowl, but we did well to bowl in partnerships, and that led to wickets."

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2022, 4:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI: It was bittersweet - Shubman Gill on missing his maiden ODI century-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI: 'It was bittersweet' - Shubman Gill on missing maiden ODI century

    IND vs WI 2022: Rahul Dravid hails young India professionalism post 3-0 ODI clean sweep against West Indies/Windies-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022: Rahul Dravid hails young India's 'professionalism' post 3-0 ODI clean sweep

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan lauds young Indians character after clean clinical sweep-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan lauds young Indians' character after clean clinical sweep

    IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI: No Arshdeep Singh as India opts to bat against West Indies/Windies-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI: No Arshdeep Singh as India opts to bat

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    Recent Stories

    Partha Chatterjee sacked as minister over West Bengal SSC recruitment scam gcw

    Partha Chatterjee sacked from all ministries over SSC recruitment scam

    Teacher caught taking massage from student: suspended after video went viral - gps

    Teacher caught taking massage from student: suspended after video went viral

    Vikrant Rona LEAKED Online: Kichcha Sudeep's film is available on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, and more RBA

    Vikrant Rona LEAKED Online: Kichcha Sudeep's film is available on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, and more

    Sexy photos and video Esha Gupta shows off curves in black gown drb

    Sexy photos and video: Esha Gupta shows off curves in black gown

    CBSE Result 2022 Revaluation window for verification of marks to close today Know how to apply gcw

    CBSE Result 2022: Revaluation window for verification of marks to close today; Know how to apply

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon