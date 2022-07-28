SL vs PAK 2022, 2nd Test: Jayasuriya receives tremendous acclaim for consistent heroic performance

Sri Lanka trounced Pakistan by 246 runs in the second Test in Galle. Prabath Jayasuriya was the centre of attraction for his consistent heroic performance with his spins, as he received high acclaim.

Sri Lanka has come up with a powerful performance to drub Pakistan by 246 runs in the second and final Test at the Galle International Stadium. On Thursday (Day 4), the visitors were rattled out for 261, chasing a gigantic total of 508 in the second innings. Thanks to orthodox spinner Prabath Jayasuriya's fifer and off-spinner Ramesh Mendis's four-for, the hosts got the job done efficiently, as the series ended in a 1-1 draw. Following the game, while everyone lauded Lanka for the fightback, Jayasuriya was the centre of attraction, constantly faring with the ball and making consistent impacts with his spin bowling, thus receiving heavy acclaim.

With eight wickets in the Test, Jayasuriya scripted some records:

He now has the second most Test wickets after the first three Tests (29).

He also has the joint second most five-wicket hauls in the format after the first six Test innings (4), along with Axar Patel, Vernon Philander, Charlie Turner, Sydney Barnes and Tom Richardson.

Following the victory, Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne heaped praise on him by saying, "We came back strongly in the series, but we need to look to win every moment. Some mistakes that we will look to correct. Prabath played with me earlier, and I saw his potential. We knew his potential and saw what he could do in this series."

Later, Jayasuriya was in awe of himself, and he made a short analysis of the performance by his side after the success and reasoned the win by articulating, "I worked hard, and I was patient. It wasn't an easy pitch to bowl, but we did well to bowl in partnerships, and that led to wickets."