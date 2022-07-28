IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI: 'It was bittersweet' - Shubman Gill on missing maiden ODI century

India registered a clinical 115-run win over Windies in the final ODI on Wednesday. Shubman Gill was the Man of the Match, while he missed out on his maiden ODI century by just two runs.

Young Indian opener Shubman Gill was unlucky to miss his maiden international ton. However, he was happy that he could convert his good start into a fruitful innings, which he missed in the opening couple of matches. Gill was dismissed for 64 and 43 in the first two games and was "disappointed" that he squandered to convert his concrete starts.

"I was disappointed with how I got out in the first two matches. I tried to rotate the strike. After the rain break, we let our instincts take over. I just wanted one more over when we walked out before the last break," said Gill, who was unbeaten on 98 when the rain played spoilsport in the Indian innings for the second time.

ALSO READ: IND VS WI 2022 - RAHUL DRAVID HAILS YOUNG INDIA'S 'PROFESSIONALISM' POST 3-0 ODI CLEAN SWEEP

Gill, who remained unbeaten on his career-best score, said that had he got an over more, he would have gained the three-figure mark. "It was bittersweet [missing the ton]. I was expecting to get 100. It was not under my control as it rained. Still, I was happy with my innings," he confessed during the post-match presentation.

Gill played a paramount role in India's success, finishing as the highest run-scorer in the series, with 205 runs, while opening the batting alongside skipper Shikhar Dhawan. The Punjab batter was credited Queen's Park Oval pitches that produced big runs in all three ODIs. "The wicket played brilliantly in all three games. The wickets were good, I thought the ball was gripping after 25-30 overs, but they were great." The action now locomotes the five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series between the two, beginning in Tarouba on Friday.

(With inputs from PTI)