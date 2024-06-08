Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shaheen Afridi vs Rohit Sharma in T20Is: Key statistics and analysis

    Explore the T20I statistics and match history between Shaheen Afridi and Rohit Sharma as they gear up for a crucial clash in the T20 World Cup 2024 between India and Pakistan.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 8, 2024, 10:42 AM IST

    Rohit Sharma played a pivotal role in India's victory over Ireland in their opening match of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, scoring a brisk 52 off 37 balls before retiring hurt. The Indian captain will aim to replicate his performance in India's next match against arch-rivals Pakistan in New York on June 9.

    Here, we delve into Rohit's T20I encounters against Pakistan's speedster Shaheen Afridi.

    Meetings

    According to ESPNcricinfo, Rohit Sharma has been dismissed by Shaheen Afridi once in their two T20I encounters, scoring four runs off six balls in these matches. Notably, Afridi got Rohit out for a golden duck with an in-swinging yorker during their 2021 T20 World Cup clash in Dubai.

    Troubles

    Has Rohit been troubled by left-arm pacers? The stats suggest so. In T20Is, Rohit has fallen to left-arm pacers 21 times across 73 innings, although he has managed to score 571 runs at a strike rate of 134.03 against them. Fourteen of Rohit's dismissals against left-arm pacers have occurred during powerplay overs. During the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), left-arm fast bowlers dismissed Rohit five times in 13 innings (SR: 180).

    Powerplay

    Shaheen Afridi has been sensational with the new ball in T20Is, consistently troubling top batters. He has taken 36 wickets in 63 powerplay innings at an economy rate of 6.93. Since 2019, Afridi's tally of 34 powerplay wickets is second only to New Zealand's Tim Southee (39) in T20Is.

    Stats

    Rohit Sharma has only managed one score above 30 against Pakistan in T20Is, which came during the 2007 T20 World Cup final where he scored an unbeaten 30 off 16 balls as India clinched the trophy. His other T20I scores against Pakistan are 2, 4, 24*, 0, 10, 0, 12, 28, and 4. Meanwhile, Shaheen Afridi has taken three wickets across two T20Is against India, with an economy rate of 8.12.

    This sets the stage for another exciting encounter between two of cricket's fiercest rivals on the 9th of June 2024.

