Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Jaydev Unadkat rattles Delhi with his opening over hat-trick; Twitter lauds

    Ranji Trophy 2022-23: On Tuesday, Saurashtra is up against Delhi in Rajkot. Meanwhile, the hosts' Jaydev Unadkat rattled the visitors in his opening over with a hat-trick, while Twitter continued to laud him.

    Saurashtra pacer Jaydev Unadkat was on target as he rattled Delhi with his opening-over hat-trick during their 2022-23 Ranji Trophy clash at the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday. He dismissed Dhruv Shorey, Vaibhav Rawal and Yash Dhull in the third, fourth and fifth balls of his over. It is the first opening-over hat-trick in the tournament's history, going past former Karnataka pacer Vinay Kumar, who did the same against Mumbai in 2017-18 between the first and third over. Meanwhile, after his second over, Unadkat added a couple more into his kitty, as Delhi was reeling at 5/6, while Unadkat's figure read 5/5.

    Meanwhile, Shorey's wicket was the most crucial one for Unadkat, as, after three matches, he is the highest run-scorer of the tournament, with 579 in six innings at a Bradmansque average of 144.75. Also, the game is vital for Saurashtra, as it is placed third after three, with a win and a couple of draws. Currently, Delhi is 53/8, with Unadkat bagging 6/20.

    Unadkat is having a dream run of late, as last month, he became Saurahstra's highest wicket-taker in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, catching 19 from ten at an economy of 3.33. He earned his Test recall for the final Dhaka Test against Bangladesh, where he claimed his maiden Test haul and finished with three scalps as the Indians completed a 2-0 clean sweep.

