‘There was a sense of fear’: Mohammed Shami opens up on his journey to international comeback after a year

The long wait for international return came to an end after Mohammed Shami was added to the India squad for the T20I series against England. He was also included in the ODI squad for the series against England and the Champions Trophy. 

article_image1
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 3:27 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 3:27 PM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ahead of the T20I series against England, with the opening match starting on 22nd January at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata, Team India pacer Mohammed Shami shared his arduous journey from injury setback to making an international comeback. Shami was on the sidelines for over a year after the ODI World Cup 2023 Final due to injury and underwent surgery on his left Achilles tendon in London. 

Due to the surgery, Shami missed the entire IPL 2024 and T20 World Cup 2024, where India emerged as the champions. He also missed the ODI series against Sri Lanka, and the Test series against England, Bangladesh, and New Zealand. After recovering from surgery, Shami underwent extensive rehabilitation and started bowling in the nets at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. However, there was a panic among the BCCI selectors and Team India management as Mohammed Shami suffered a swelling in his knee, which further delayed his international comeback, 

The veteran pacer was supposed to join the Indian team for the remaining two Tests of the five-match series against Australia. However, the BCCI medical team declared him unfit to make an international comeback, thus he didn’t travel to Australia. 

article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

The long wait for international return came to an end after Shami was added to the India squad for the T20I series against England. He was also included in the ODI squad for the series against England and the Champions Trophy. 

Speaking in a video posted by BCCI on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Shami said that he waited for over a year to make his return to Team India. He added that he had a fear whether he would get injured again during the rehabilitation

“.I waited for an entire year and I worked very hard (to get back to full fitness). There was a sense of fear (of getting injured during rehabilitation) even while running," the veteran pacer said. 

article_image3

Image Credits: Instagram

The Amroha-born cricketer stated that it is not easy for any players to get injured when they are in form, as making an international comeback is very difficult. 

"It is difficult for any player to get injured after being in full flow, go the the NCA (National Cricket Academy) for rehabilitation and then make a comeback," Shami said. 
 

article_image4

Image Credit: Twitter (X)

Before making his international return, Mohammed Shami made his return to competitive cricket for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh in Indore, where he picked seven wickets. This was followed by 11 wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and five wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. 

The sign of Mohammed Shami returning to competitive cricket after a long hiatus was witnessed after he bowled to India’s assistant coach Abhishek Nayar after the team’s eight-wicket defeat at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. 

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

Mohammed Shami said that injuries make any athlete stronger as it would help them to work harder and harder in order to make a comeback on the field. 

“When you go through injuries, I feel you grow stronger as an athlete, this is what I feel. Because you have to repeat a lot of things while being mentally strong." Shami said. 

The return of Mohammed Shami is very essential for Team India, considering the uncertainty over Jasprit Bumrah’s participation in the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9. 
 

article_image6

Image Credit: Getty Images

Mohammed Shami is delighted to come out of the injury phase and is ready to put the best forward for Team India in the white-ball series against England and Champions Trophy 2025. He added that confidence is an utmost important factor in every task. 

“Whatever is done, is done. I have crossed that (injury) phase. If you work hard you will get the results. That's what I believe in. If you get injured you have to make a comeback for your team and for your country. So fight and grow.” the 34-year-old said. 

"If you are strong and believe in yourself and you have confidence in your abilities, have self-belief, then I don't think you will find any difference. Confidence is important for any task," he added.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Maybe I will walk out and play: AB de Villiers hints at making a comeback to cricket after retiring in 2021 hrd

‘Maybe I will walk out and play’: AB de Villiers hints at making a comeback to cricket after retiring in 2021

If I haven't done well, someone....: Suryakumar BREAKS silence on exclusion from India's CT 2025 squad hrd

'If I haven't done well, someone....': Suryakumar BREAKS silence on exclusion from India's CT 2025 squad

IND vs ENG, 1st T20I: Toss-up between Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh; India's likely Playing XI here hrd

IND vs ENG, 1st T20I: Toss-up between Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh; India's likely Playing XI here

BCCI directs 'NO Pakistan' on Team India's jersey for Champions Trophy 2025, PCB expresses outrage snt

BCCI directs 'NO Pakistan' on Team India's jersey for Champions Trophy 2025, PCB expresses outrage

IND vs ENG: Samson and Abhishek sing Pehla Nasha together during team bonding ahead of 1st T20I (WATCH)

IND vs ENG: Samson and Abhishek sing 'Pehla Nasha' together during team bonding ahead of 1st T20I (WATCH)

Recent Stories

'Acted on his own': JDU sacks Manipur unit chief for pulling support to state BJP govt, says 'we are with NDA' shk

'Acted on his own': JDU sacks Manipur unit chief for pulling support to state BJP govt, says 'we are with NDA'

Maharashtra surpasses Bengaluru to become India's startup capital vkp

Maharashtra surpasses Bengaluru to become India's startup capital

Chennai Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Light to moderate rainfall predicted; Check DETAILS ATG

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Light to moderate rainfall predicted; Check DETAILS

PHOTOS Manushi Chhillar inspired saree for stylish look ATG

(PHOTOS) Manushi Chhillar inspired saree for stylish look

West Bengal government acts against ration theft with new measures AJR

West Bengal government acts against ration theft with new measures

Recent Videos

What is Stargate? Trump Approves $500 Billion AI Project to Outpace China

What is Stargate? Trump Approves $500 Billion AI Project to Outpace China

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | A Guided Tour Of White House As Donald Trump Becomes 47th US President

Infographic Hub | A Guided Tour Of White House As Donald Trump Becomes 47th US President

Video Icon
Caught On Cam | Woman Thrown 30 Meters in Shocking Hit-and-Run Incident

Caught On Cam | Woman Thrown 30 Meters in Shocking Hit-and-Run Incident

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's Cake Cutting Ceremony; Avinash & Other BB Celebrities Joined

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's Cake Cutting Ceremony; Avinash & Other BB Celebrities Joined

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18: After Karanveer Mehra's Win Against Vivian, What Shilpa Shinde & Other Celebs Said?

Bigg Boss 18: After Karanveer Mehra's Win Against Vivian, What Shilpa Shinde & Other Celebs Said?

Video Icon