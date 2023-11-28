Glenn Phillips shines with four wickets as New Zealand restricts Bangladesh to 310-9 on Day 1

In a gripping opening day of the Test series in Sylhet, spinner Glenn Phillips showcased his brilliance, claiming four crucial wickets to limit Bangladesh to 310-9.

On the opening day of the first Test in Sylhet, spinner Glenn Phillips played a pivotal role for New Zealand, securing figures of 4-53 to restrict Bangladesh to 310-9 before bad light led to an early stumps on Tuesday. Despite opener Mahmudul Hasan's resilient innings of 86 off 166 balls, providing Bangladesh a solid foundation, Phillips, chosen over Rachin Ravindra, claimed crucial wickets. While the hosts had periods of dominance, wickets fell at crucial junctures, with Kiwi bowlers Ajaz Patel (2-76) and Kyle Jamieson (2-52) making significant contributions.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Bangladesh witnessed skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and former captain Mominul Haque both contributing 37 runs each. However, their partnerships of 53 runs and 88 runs with Mahmudul for the second and third wicket pairs respectively were interrupted by timely dismissals. Patel took the first breakthrough by bowling opener Zakir Hasan for 12, and Phillips claimed his maiden Test wicket by dismissing Najmul in the morning session.

Sodhi and Phillips struck in successive overs just before the tea break, slowing Bangladesh's progress. Sodhi's dismissal of Mahmudul, with Daryl Mitchell taking a low catch at slip, marked the end of his determined innings. Mahmudul's fourth Test half-century included 11 boundaries. Phillips continued to make an impact, forcing Mominul to give a catch to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell within five balls of Mahmudul's dismissal.

Experienced Mushfiqur Rahim fell to Patel for 12, with Kane Williamson taking his second catch of the day. Jamieson, the lone New Zealand pacer with success, dismissed Mehidy Hasan, caught by Mitchell for 20. Wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan struck a few quick boundaries before Phillips further shifted momentum in New Zealand's favor. Phillips claimed the wicket of debutant Shahadat Hossain, who made 24 before offering a catch to Henry Nicholls at short midwicket. Phillips concluded Nurul's innings at 29 six overs later.

The day concluded with Taijul Islam at eight not out and Shoriful Islam at 13 not out, surviving after Jamieson secured Bangladesh's ninth wicket with the dismissal of Nayeem Hasan, marking his second wicket of the day. The two-match series initiates a new cycle for the World Test Championship for both teams.

