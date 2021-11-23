India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Pujara reveals how 'The Wall' Rahul Dravid's experience is key to success

India would be playing its first Test series under head coach Rahul Dravid. In the same light, Chetweshwar Pujara has revealed how Dravid's experience would aid the side.

Team India gets set to lock horns against New Zealand in a two-Test series, starting Thursday. It would be the side's maiden Test series under new head coach Rahul Dravid. He took charge after the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup and coached the side for the first time during the just-concluded three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series that India won 3-0.

India would be desperate to win the Tests to set the pace in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23, while it would also eye payback for the defeat against the side in the final of the 2019-21 edition earlier this year. Therefore, Dravid has a crucial role to play, while charismatic batter Cheteshwar Pujara has revealed that the former's experience would be precious for the side's success in the coming days. ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2021-22 - KL Rahul ruled out of Test series, Suryakumar Yadav comes in as replacement

During a press conference, reports ANI, Pujara recalled that the side was down after losing the WTC final before bouncing back to form and giving a tough time to England. He feels that the side is high in confidence following the arrival of Dravid, which is good news for most of the players, especially the young guns, as they have worked together during his stint with India A and U-19 teams.

Pujara also feels that the senior players would benefit under Dravid's guidance, while he has already played under him during India A commitments. He asserted that everyone in the team is looking forward to working with him and giving their utmost best, besides performing to the fullest, while his coaching techniques would be a boon for the side. ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2021-22 - Kiwi head coach Gary Stead hints at three-spin attack for Kanpur Test