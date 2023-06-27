Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ODI World Cup 2023: Virender Sehwag backs India to beat Pakistan on October 15; relives 2011 semi-final clash

    Virender Sehwag has conveyed his strong belief in India's capability to emerge victorious against Pakistan in the highly anticipated ODI World Cup 2023.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 2:19 PM IST

    The former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has expressed his confidence in the Indian cricket team's ability to emerge victorious against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup 2023. Sehwag believes that India has what it takes to overcome their arch-rivals.

    Furthermore, Sehwag took the opportunity to reminisce about the epic semi-final clash between India and Pakistan during the 2011 World Cup. This encounter was held in Mohali, and was a highly intense and closely contested match that had fans on the edge of their seats. Sehwag recalled the electric atmosphere and the immense pressure both teams faced during that memorable encounter.

    Sehwag says whoever can handle pressure well will end up on the winning side. He backs the Indian team to get over the line at the Narendra Modi Stadium on 15th October 2023.

    With his optimistic prediction and recollection of past glory, Sehwag's comments have fueled the excitement among cricket enthusiasts, heightening the anticipation for the much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan on October 15 in the ODI World Cup 2023. Fans around the world eagerly await the outcome of this fierce rivalry and hope for a thrilling and memorable contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat.

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2023, 2:33 PM IST
