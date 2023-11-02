ODI World Cup 2023: Indian bowlers rattle Sri Lankan team to a record defeat, Shami picks five wickets

Sri Lanka's Asia Cup 2023 final nightmare came alive again in the ODI World Cup 2023 game against India on Thursday. They were resorted to one of the lowest totals in the ODI format and one of the biggest defeats in terms of margin.

The Indian cricket team has put up a ruthless display resulting in a catastrophic loss for the Sri Lankan cricket team. A loss that will haunt the Sri Lankan players and fans for generations. This is one of the biggest defeats in the history of cricket in terms of margin.

Kusal Mendis won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium. Fans' expectations for the match were as high as the 2011 ODI World Cup Final between the two sides at the same venue. Rohit Sharma was out on the second ball of the match itself.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Wasim Akram expresses fear for other teams, says scared of ‘Nothing to Lose’ England side

The whole Wankhede Stadium fell into a sharp silence as the local boy got out cheaply on the second ball itself. However, the silence didn't hold for a long time as Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli entertained the Indian fans with brilliant batting. The duo held an 189-run partnership for the second wicket.

But unfortunately, both missed out on their respective centuries after Dilshan Madushanka dismissed both in a short span of time. Shubman Gill was out for 92 runs while Virat Kohli was out for 88 runs. Shreyas Iyer continued the fine hitting that was left by Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli.

Shreyas Iyer's quick-hitting helped India score more than 350 runs. The local boy from Chembur hit 82 runs from 56 balls with a strike rate of 146.43. The men in blue posted 357 runs with a loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. However, what came later was never short of entertaining.

The trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami broke down Sri Lanka inch by inch. Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dushan Hemantha, and Dushmantha Chameera were out for a duck. Sri Lanka was all out for just 55 runs as India won by 302 runs. Mohammed Shami picked up a five-wicket haul