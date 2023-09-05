Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Not Team India, it's Team Bharat: Sehwag bats for players to wear 'Bharat' jersey for ODI World Cup 2023

    Legendary cricketer Virender Sehwag bats for India to be renamed as 'Bharat' and urges the BCCI to have 'Bharat' on the jerseys of Team India players for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 5, 2023, 2:42 PM IST

    Amid the buzz around renaming India to 'Republic of Bharat', former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag on Tuesday batted for the nation's name to be changed to 'Bharat' officially. The legendary cricketer also urged the BCCI and Jay Shah to have the Indian team wear jerseys with the name 'Bharat' on it for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023.

    Also read: ODI World Cup 2023: No Sanju Samson, R Ashwin in India's squad leaves fans miffed; meme fest explodes

    Moments after India's 15-member squad was announced, Sehwag took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to state that 'it has been long overdue to get our original name 'Bharat' back officially. "I have always believed a name should be one which instills pride in us. We are Bhartiyas ,India is a name given by the British & it has been long overdue to get our original name ‘Bharat’ back officially. I urge the BCCI and Jay Shah to ensure that this World Cup our players have Bharat on our chest."

    "In the 1996 World Cup ,Netherlands came to play in the World cup in Bharat as Holland. In 2003 when we met them, they were the Netherlands & continue to be so. Burma have changed the name given by the British back to Myanmar. And many others have gone back to their original name," he added.

    In response to BCCI's tweet with the Team India squad announcement, Sehwag said, "Team India nahin #TeamBharat. This World Cup as we cheer for Kohli , Rohit , Bumrah, Jaddu , may we have Bharat in our hearts and the players wear jersey which has “Bharat” @JayShah."

    An official invite by the President of India Droupadi Murmu for the G20 dinner sparked a buzz as for the first time the term 'President of Bharat' was used in an official invite to head of state attending the G20 summit. According to report, the Narendra Modi government is likely to bring a fresh resolution during the Special Session of the Parliament to rename India as Bharat.

    Also read: ODI World Cup 2023: Team India's 15-member squad for mega event announced; check complete list

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2023, 2:42 PM IST
