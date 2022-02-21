Neeraj Chopra, Dinesh Karthik to celebrate India-UK Week of Sport

The India-UK Week of Sport will kick off in the UK from Monday. Neeraj Chopra and Dinesh Karthik will be among the Indian athletes to celebrate it.

The India-UK Week of Sport kicks off from Monday in a landmark announcement. The primary purpose of this event is to celebrate the ‘incredible living bridge’ between the two nations as India prepares for its 75th year of Independence. In the meantime, two of the renowned Indian sporting athletes have been named who will be celebrating the event.

India’s second-ever Olympic gold-medalist Neeraj Chopra and legendary cricketer Dinesh Karthik are all set to be a part of the event. It is set to run from February 21-27. Besides, Manasi Joshi (para-badminton World Champion), Vijay Amritraj (tennis legend) and Vahbiz Bharucha (Indian rugby captain) will also feature in the same.

“The UK and India share a love for sports. Cricket, football, tennis, badminton, and hockey bring us together. The Week of Sport is a celebration of this bond and our living bridge. I look forward to more activities this year as India celebrates 75 years of Independence and the UK hosts the Commonwealth Games and the final match of the Test series,” said British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, in a statement.

“Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Boris Johnson have made a historic commitment to strengthen work between the UK and India over the next decade with the 2030 Roadmap for future relations. The UK and India benefit from a unique ‘Living Bridge’ of people, ideas, institutions, arts and culture – that sits separate to the government-to-government relationship. The UK is home to a vibrant Indian diaspora of more than 1.6 million and has its largest overseas diplomatic network anywhere in the world right here in India,” the statement added.

The event will lead to the ‘India-UK Together’ 2022 initiative, jointly led by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations and the British Council. Unique connections and diverse activities programmes between the two countries will be celebrated. The genres of celebrations include sport, education, arts and more. “As two great democracies, both India and the UK share a vision to empower the next generation of leaders,” the release concluded.