  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Neeraj Chopra, Dinesh Karthik to celebrate India-UK Week of Sport

    The India-UK Week of Sport will kick off in the UK from Monday. Neeraj Chopra and Dinesh Karthik will be among the Indian athletes to celebrate it.

    Neeraj Chopra, Dinesh Karthik to celebrate India-UK Week of Sport-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published Feb 21, 2022, 6:59 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The India-UK Week of Sport kicks off from Monday in a landmark announcement. The primary purpose of this event is to celebrate the ‘incredible living bridge’ between the two nations as India prepares for its 75th year of Independence. In the meantime, two of the renowned Indian sporting athletes have been named who will be celebrating the event.

    India’s second-ever Olympic gold-medalist Neeraj Chopra and legendary cricketer Dinesh Karthik are all set to be a part of the event. It is set to run from February 21-27. Besides, Manasi Joshi (para-badminton World Champion), Vijay Amritraj (tennis legend) and Vahbiz Bharucha (Indian rugby captain) will also feature in the same.

    ALSO READ: India's Neeraj Chopra nominated for Laureus World Sports Award; joins the likes of Medvedev, Pedri

    “The UK and India share a love for sports. Cricket, football, tennis, badminton, and hockey bring us together. The Week of Sport is a celebration of this bond and our living bridge. I look forward to more activities this year as India celebrates 75 years of Independence and the UK hosts the Commonwealth Games and the final match of the Test series,” said British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, in a statement.

    “Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Boris Johnson have made a historic commitment to strengthen work between the UK and India over the next decade with the 2030 Roadmap for future relations. The UK and India benefit from a unique ‘Living Bridge’ of people, ideas, institutions, arts and culture – that sits separate to the government-to-government relationship. The UK is home to a vibrant Indian diaspora of more than 1.6 million and has its largest overseas diplomatic network anywhere in the world right here in India,” the statement added.

    ALSO READ: Padma Awards 2022: Neeraj Chopra to Avani Lekhara - Sporting heroes conferred with top civilian honours

    The event will lead to the ‘India-UK Together’ 2022 initiative, jointly led by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations and the British Council. Unique connections and diverse activities programmes between the two countries will be celebrated. The genres of celebrations include sport, education, arts and more. “As two great democracies, both India and the UK share a vision to empower the next generation of leaders,” the release concluded.

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2022, 6:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd T20I: India clean sweeps Windies 3-0; social media rejoices-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd T20I: India clean sweeps Windies 3-0; social media rejoices

    India vs West Indies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd T20I toss report: Windies opts to bowl, Avesh Khan makes debut-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd T20I: Windies opts to bowl, Avesh Khan makes debut

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd T20I preview: Team analysis, players to watch, pitch, weather, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd T20I: Men in Blue eye another clean sweep, Windies plays for pride

    India vs Sri Lanka series: Indian cricket fans welcome Rohit Sharma as new Test captain

    IND vs SL series: Indian cricket fans welcome Rohit Sharma as new Test captain

    IND vs SL series: Jasprit Bumrah appointed as T20 & Test vice-captain

    IND vs SL series: Rohit Sharma appointed Test captain; Bumrah to be vice-captain

    Recent Stories

    Exclusive Grammy award winning Ricky Kej on Vande Bharatam drb

    Exclusive: 'Vande Bharatam will instil pride in Indians about our Indianness'

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE had major a major match planned for WrestleMania 38 before cancelling it-ayh

    WWE had major a major match planned for WrestleMania 38 before cancelling it?

    UP election 2022 Arvind Kejriwal invokes Sholay dialogue to project anti corruption image gcw

    Arvind Kejriwal invokes Sholay dialogue to project himself as 'Gabbar' of anti-corruption

    Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: Know 13 actresses and their fees RCB

    Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: Know 13 actresses and their fees

    President at PFR 2022: Indian Navy, the first responder in times of crisis

    President at PFR 2022: Indian Navy, the first responder in times of crisis

    Recent Videos

    Vandalism in Shivamogga after Bajrang Dal member's murder

    Vandalism in Shivamogga after Bajrang Dal member's murder

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC: Jamshedpur has to attain a lot more points - Owen Coyle on Chennaiyin success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur has to attain a lot more points - Owen Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC: Chennaiyin has to be disciplined in set-pieces - Syed Sabir Pasha on Jamshedpur defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin has to be disciplined in set-pieces - Syed Sabir Pasha

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 96): Jamshedpur breezes past Chennaiyin with 4-1 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 96): Jamshedpur breezes past Chennaiyin with 4-1 win

    Video Icon
    President Fleet Review 2022: Indian Navy shows its firepower

    President's Fleet Review 2022: Indian Navy shows its firepower

    Video Icon