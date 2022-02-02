  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India's Neeraj Chopra nominated for Laureus World Sports Award; joins the likes of Medvedev, Pedri

    First Published Feb 2, 2022, 5:09 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Neeraj Chopra, India’s first ever winner of an Olympic athletics gold medal, has been selected as one of the six Nominees for the 2022 Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award.

    India Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra nominated for Laureus World Sports Awards joins likes of daniil medvedev pedri

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    India's first-ever winner of an Olympic athletics gold medal, Neeraj Chopra, has been selected as one of the six nominees for the 2022 Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award. The javelin hero is only the third Indian athlete to be nominated for a Laureus Award, after wrestler Vinesh Phogat in 2019 and cricket maestro Sachin Tendulkar, who won the Laureus Sporting Moment Award 2000-2020.

    India Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra nominated for Laureus World Sports Awards joins likes of daniil medvedev pedri

    Image Credit: Laureus Twitter handle

    Also nominated with javelin hero Neeraj Chopra for the Breakthrough Award are UK's Emma Raducanu, who bagged the US Open at the age of 18, US Open 2021 winner and Australian Open 2022 runner-up Russia's Daniil Medvedev, FC Barcelona's football prodigy Pedri, Yulimar Rojas, who broke the 26-year-old triple jump world record, and 20-year-old swimmer Ariarne Titmus, who twice beat champion Katie Ledecky at 200 and 400m in Tokyo.

    India Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra nominated for Laureus World Sports Awards joins likes of daniil medvedev pedri

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Neeraj Chopra, who won his gold medal in the men’s javelin at Tokyo 2020, is one of only two Indians to have won individual Olympic gold, the other being Abhinav Bindra in air rifle in 2008. The 23-year-old, who was making his Olympic debut in Tokyo, clinched the gold medal with a throw of 87.58 metres in his second attempt.

    Also read: Padma Awards 2022: Neeraj Chopra to Avani Lekhara - Sporting heroes conferred with top civilian honours

    India Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra nominated for Laureus World Sports Awards joins likes of daniil medvedev pedri

    Image Credit: Neeraj Chopra Twitter handle

    Upon being nominated for the prestigious award, an elated Neeraj Chopra took to Twitter to state: A special feeling to be nominated along with some exceptional athletes for the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year award. He also congratulated his fellow nominees.

    India Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra nominated for Laureus World Sports Awards joins likes of daniil medvedev pedri

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    A panel of more than 1,000 leading sports journalists and broadcasters the world over have selected the nominees across seven categories for Laureus World Sports Awards 2022. The winners will be revealed in April, following a vote by the Laureus World Sports Academy, the world’s ultimate sports jury made up of 71 of the greatest sporting legends of all time.

    India Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra nominated for Laureus World Sports Awards joins likes of daniil medvedev pedri

    Image Credit: Laureus Twitter handle

    Meanwhile, the Nominees for the 2022 Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award are: USA's Tom Brady, who won a record seventh Super Bowl, Serbia's Novak Djokovic, who bagged three Grand Slams in 2021 to take his total of career wins to 20, American swimmer Caeleb Dressel, who bagged five Olympic gold medals, Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge, who became the third person in history to win back-to-back Olympic marathons, Poland's Robert Lewandowski, who surpassed Gerd Muller's record of 40 goals in a season for Bayern Munich, and Netherland's Max Verstappen, who won his first Formula One World Championship in 2021.

    India Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra nominated for Laureus World Sports Awards joins likes of daniil medvedev pedri

    Image Credit: Laureus Twitter handle

    The nominees for Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award are: Australia's World No.1 Ashleigh Barty, who won Wimbledon 2021, her second career Grand Slam, USA's Allyson Felix, who surpassed Carl Lewis as the most decorated track and field US Olympian, America's Katie Ledecky, who won 800 and 1,500 metres freestyle golds in Tokyo, plus two silver medals, Australian swimmer Emma McKeon, who bagged four gold and three bronze in Tokyo, the most by an individual, Spain's Alexia Putellas, the Barcelona captain who won Ballon d'Or and UEFA Women's Player of Year, and Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, who won Olympic 100 and 200 metres and 4x100m relay.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hated bowling to Sachin Tendulkar: Brett Lee reveals as the former Australian pacer picks toughest batter-ayh

    Hated bowling to Sachin Tendulkar: Brett Lee reveals as the former Australian pacer picks toughest batter

    How did Virat Kohli react upon receiving USD 50000 from Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2008-ayh

    How did Virat Kohli react upon receiving USD 50,000 from Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2008?

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Joao Cancelo signs 2-year contract extension with Manchester City-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Joao Cancelo signs 2-year contract extension with Manchester City

    Union Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces highest ever sports budget of INR 3,062.60 crore-ayh

    Budget 2022: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces highest ever sports budget of INR 3,062.60 crore

    football transfer news Aubameyang move to Barcelona a risk for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta Football pundits voice concerns

    Aubameyang's move to Barcelona a risk for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta? Football pundits voice concerns

    Recent Stories

    UP policeman kicks an elderly person video goes viral ex IPS officer urges for disciplinary action gcw

    UP policeman kicks an elderly person, video goes viral; ex-IPS officer urges for disciplinary action

    EPFO members can file PF nominations online know its benefits other details gcw

    EPFO members can file PF nominations online; know its benefits, other details

    International congenital heart defect week: The reality today in India

    International congenital heart defect week: The reality today in India

    UP Election 2022: Swami Prasad Maurya to contest from Fazilnagar - ADT

    UP Election 2022: Swami Prasad Maurya to contest from Fazilnagar

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Chris Gayle declined former franchises' offer to be part of mega auction?-ayh

    IPL 2022: Chris Gayle declined former franchises' offer to be part of mega auction?

    Recent Videos

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs OFC: Odisha FC needs to learn how to finish the matches - Kino Sanchez on FC Goa draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC needs to learn how to finish the matches - Kino Sanchez on FC Goa draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs OFC: Some of FC Goa players need to step up a bit and try to give more - Derrick Pereira on Odisha FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Some of FC Goa players need to step up a bit and try to give more - Derrick Pereira

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 78): Late Alexander Jesuraj strike helps FC Goa level with Odisha FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 78): Late Alexander Jesuraj strike helps FC Goa level with Odisha FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Sunil Jakhar puts Congress in a spot; claims Channi made CM with support of 2 MLAs

    Punjab Election 2022: Sunil Jakhar puts Congress in a spot; claims Channi made CM with support of 2 MLAs

    Video Icon