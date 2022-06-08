Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mithali Raj retires: Here's a look at top record the legendary batter holds in international cricket

    First Published Jun 8, 2022, 3:09 PM IST

    Mithali Raj is one of the most exquisite cricketers the world ever saw. As she brings her glorious 23-year career to an end, here are the top records she scripted in international cricket.

    It is undoubtedly the end of an era, as former Indian skipper Mithali Raj has announced her retirement from international cricket. Having debuted in 1999, she brings curtains to her illustrious 23-year career, decorated with success all over. Although she never won the ICC Women's World Cup for the side, her achievements and accolades are truly commendable. Besides, her contributions to Indian women's cricket and taking it to the next level on the global stage would forever remain priceless. In the same light, we present the top records she has grabbed in international cricket.

    Most runs for India in limited-overs
    The first and foremost record is that Mithali has accumulated the most runs for Indian women across formats. She happens to be the leading run-scorer in ODIs globally (7,805). As for T20Is, she has scored 2,364.

    Most successive half-century in the WWC
    During the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup in England, Mithali slammed half-centuries in seven straight matches, which became a record in the tournament, which will be tough to break anytime soon.

    First to score 1k WC runs for India
    Mithali holds the record of scoring the most runs for India in the WWC. She has scored 1,321 runs in the competition, besides being the only Indian so far to go past 1k runs in the same.

    Most consecutive Women's ODIs
    In another unique record held by Mithali, she has played 109 successive ODIs, a world record that happened between 2004-13 and is unlikely to be broken anytime soon. The nearest to her happens to be England's Tammy Beaumont, currently unbeaten on 71.

