Joe Root regains top spot in ICC Test batting rankings; Jasprit Bumrah retain position as No.1 bowler

England's Joe Root has reclaimed the number one position in the ICC Men's Test batting rankings, overtaking his teammate Harry Brook after just one week. Brook's performance in the third Test against New Zealand, which included a golden duck in the first innings and a one-run dismissal in the second, led to his drop to second place.

Kane Williamson, who scored a century in the third Test against England, maintained his position in third place. Despite a relatively underwhelming performance against Australia in the third Test, India's Yashasvi Jaiswal held on to the fourth spot.

Travis Head, despite scoring a century against India, remains at number five. Following Kamindu Mendis, Temba Bavuma, and Daryl Mitchell, Rishabh Pant is the second Indian batsman in the top ten at ninth. Virat Kohli maintained his spot at 20th, while Steve Smith, who also scored a century against India, stayed at 11th. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma climbed one spot to 30th, and Shubman Gill also advanced by one position to 16th. KL Rahul, who managed 84 runs against Australia, holds the 50th spot.

In the ICC Test bowling rankings, Jasprit Bumrah continues to retain his position as the number one bowler. Meanwhile, Matt Henry made a notable ascent, climbing two places to reach the seventh spot.

England's Gus Atkinson rose three places to enter the top 15 at 14th, while R Ashwin, who recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, holds his position at fifth and Ravindra Jadeja follows closely behind at sixth.

