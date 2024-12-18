Ravichandran Ashwin retires: A look at his best bowling figures in Test cricket

Indian spin legend R Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket and his contribution to the sport is remarked. Here we go through five of his best bowling figures in Test cricket.

Indian spin legend R Ashwin announced retirement from international cricket earlier today. He is one of the few players to play more than 100 Tests for India and is also the fastest Indian to pick 500 wickets. He also has 36 five-wicket hauls. Here, let's take a look at his top bowling figures in Test cricket.

5. 7/103 vs Australia India's 4-0 whitewash over Australia in the 2013 series was a testament to the team's strength, and Ravichandran Ashwin was a key contributor to this success. His impressive performance with the ball was a highlight of the series, particularly in the first Test at his home ground in Chennai. Ashwin's figures of 7/103 in Australia's first innings were a masterclass in spin bowling. In his 42 overs, he maintained an exceptional economy rate of 2.45 while dismissing top-order batsmen Shane Watson and David Watson. The off-spinner continued his impressive performance in the second innings, claiming a five-wicket haul to help India restrict Australia's total and India had a target of just 50 runs, which they achieved with ease.

4. 7/83 vs West Indies The 2016 tour of West Indies was a memorable one for India, and Ravichandran Ashwin played a pivotal role in the team's success. His all-round performance in the Antigua Test was a highlight of the series. With the bat, Ashwin made a significant contribution, scoring 113 runs in India's massive total of 566. Although Ashwin failed to make an impact with the ball in West Indies' first innings, he more than made up for it in the second innings. He produced a devastating spell of spin bowling, claiming seven wickets and rocking the West Indies team. He produced impressive figures of 7/83 in 25 overs, which included eight maidens. India's dominant performance resulted in a comprehensive victory by an innings and 92 runs. Ashwin's outstanding all-round display earned him the Man of the Match award.

3. 7/71 vs West Indies Ravichandran Ashwin's impressive performance in the Dominica Test against West Indies in 2023 showcased his exceptional skills as a bowler. His third-best bowling figures in Test cricket came in this match, where he achieved a remarkable 7/71 in 21.3 overs, including seven maidens. Ashwin's dominance began in the first innings, where his five-wicket haul bowled out the hosts for a mere 150 runs. This set the stage for India's impressive batting performance, led by Yashasvi Jaiswal's stunning 171 on his Test debut. The West Indies team struggled to recover from the massive deficit, and Ashwin's relentless bowling in the second innings sealed their fate. He dismissed three of the top five batters and then cleaned up the last four, restricting the hosts to a paltry 130 runs.

2. 7/66 vs South Africa The third Test in Nagpur in the 2015 IND vs SA series saw Ashwin wreaking havoc on the South African batting lineup. The visitors were skittled out for a paltry 79 in their first innings, and Ashwin was the chief destroyer, claiming 5/32. In the second innings, Ashwin continued to torment the South Africans, taking 7/66 as they were bowled out for 185. His match figures of 12/98 were a testament to his mastery of spin bowling. India's 124-run victory was largely due to Ashwin's heroics, and he was deservedly awarded the Player of the Match.

1. 7/59 vs New Zealand Ravichandran Ashwin's remarkable bowling figures of 7/59 against New Zealand in Indore in 2016 remain his best performance in Test cricket. This outstanding display of spin bowling was instrumental in India's crushing 321-run victory. The stage was set for Ashwin's heroics when Virat Kohli's double century helped India amass a massive 557 in their first innings. Ashwin then took center stage, registering impressive figures of 6/81 in New Zealand's first innings. However, it was in the second innings that Ashwin truly showcased his mastery. He claimed 7/59, tearing through the New Zealand batting lineup and ensuring a comprehensive victory for India. Ashwin's phenomenal performance earned him the Man of the Match award, and his 27-wicket haul in the three-Test series secured him the Man of the Series accolade.

