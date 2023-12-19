IPL 2024 Auction: Cummins becomes most expensive player in IPL history; memes as SRH buys him for Rs 20.50 cr

Australia's World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins becomes the most expensive player in the history of the league. Bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20.50 crores.

In what has sparked a massive outburst on social media platforms, Australia's ODI World Cup 2023-winning captain Pat Cummins became the most expensive player in the history of the league on Tuesday after Sunrisers Hyderabad purchased the stellar player for Rs 20.50 crore during the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai. Cummins witnessed a massive bidding war between SRH and Royal Challengers Bangalore before the Australian was picked up by the Orange Army.

With this historic bid, Pat Cummins becomes the only player in IPL history to cross the Rs 20 crore mark so far. The Australian broke the record of England's Sam Curran, who was picked up by Punjab Kings for Rs 18.50 crore in the IPL 2023 auction. Australia's Cameron Green was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 17.50 crore and England all-rounder Ben Stokes was purchased by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 16.50 crore in last year's auction.

Earlier today, SRH also purchased Australia's World Cup 2023 hero Travis Head for Rs 6.80 crore and Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga for a mere Rs 1.50 crore.

