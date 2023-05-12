Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav's maiden tournament 100 propels MI to 27-run triumph over GT; netizens euphoric

    IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians came up with a dominant all-round performance to tame Gujarat Titans by 27 runs in Mumbai on Friday, thanks to Suryakaumr Yadav's maiden IPL century, as netizens were in a euphoric mood.

    IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans: Suryakumar Yadav maiden competition 100 propel MI to 27-run triumph over GT; netizens euphoric-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published May 12, 2023, 11:32 PM IST

    It was a dominating performance by former record five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI), hammering defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) by 27 runs in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Suryakumar Yadav slammed his maiden IPL ton to steer the hosts to a formidable total and easily outlast the visitors, besides firmly staying in the playoffs race.

    After winning the coin toss, GT opted to bowl, as MI openers Ishan Kishan (31) and skipper Rohit Sharma (29) put on 61 before the latter fell to leg-spinner Rashid Khan in the seventh over. It was down to 88/3 by the ninth before Yadav (103*) and Vishnu Vinod (30) added 65 for the fourth wicket, while the former broke all hell loose on the Gujarat bowlers.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    In the 16th, Vinod was dismissed by pacer Mohit Sharma, while going down to 164/5 by the 17th before Yadav and Cameron Green (3*) changed the complexion of the innings, as the former engaged in brutal hitting. He slammed a SIX off the last ball of the innings, scoring his maiden IPL hundred, while Mumbai posted a formidable total of 218/5.

    Rashid was the star with the ball for the Titans, catching four wickets, whereas he was also quite economical. Before the visitors' chase, Gill came as the Impact Player (IP), replacing Mohit. However, GT was off to a horror start, losing three for just 26 by the fourth over of the PowerPlay and was down to 55/5 by the eighth.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - Supporters hail Suryakumar Yadav on his maiden event century; powers MI to 218/5 vs GT

    While David Miller (41) and Rahul Tewatia (14) added 45 for the sixth wicket, giving a glimmer of hope to the Gujarat fans, the former was doing most of the hitting, which was surely not going to last long. In the 12th, he was trapped leg-before by pacer Akash Madhwal.

    The Titans were down to 103/8 by the 14th, so it was practically game over for them. Nevertheless, Rashid (79*) and Alzarri Joseph (7*) entertained the Wankhede crowd with some late fireworks, especially from the former, who struck his highest score in the Twenty20 (T20) format, as his side finished on 191/8, falling short of the target by 28 runs. For MI, Madhwal grabbed three, whereas he was also economical. The hosts have risen to the third spot as a result, while it also became the first side to win twin games against the visitors.

    Last Updated May 12, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans: Supporters hail Suryakumar Yadav on his maiden event century; powers MI to 218/5 vs GT-ayh

    IPL 2023: Supporters hail Suryakumar Yadav on his maiden event century; powers MI to 218/5 vs GT

    IPL 2023: Virat Kohli finds 'balance in nature' as RCB star rocks all-white look at Mumbai airport (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2023: Virat Kohli finds 'balance in nature' as RCB star rocks all-white look at Mumbai airport (WATCH)

    IPL 2023, SRH vs LSG preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Lucknow Super Giants, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, SRH vs LSG: Sunrisers Hyderabad batters prepare for Lucknow Super Giants spin battle

    IPL 2023: DC vs PBKS preview: Delhi Capitals versus Punjab Kings, location, vanue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023: DC vs PBKS: Laggard Delhi Capitals faces frantic Punjab Kings in battle of survival

    IPL 2023: Talegaon Academy simulation to keeping calm - Check out RR Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal thumb rule-ayh

    IPL 2023: Talegaon Academy simulation to keeping calm - Check out RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal's thumb rule

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans: Supporters hail Suryakumar Yadav on his maiden event century; powers MI to 218/5 vs GT-ayh

    IPL 2023: Supporters hail Suryakumar Yadav on his maiden event century; powers MI to 218/5 vs GT

    Mother's Day 2023: Upasana Kamineni to Ileana D'Cruz: Actresses who will soon embrace motherhood arb

    Mother's Day 2023: Upasana Kamineni to Ileana D'Cruz: Actresses who will soon embrace motherhood

    Retail inflation slips to 4 7 per cent in April from 5 66 pc in March touches 18 month low gcw

    Retail inflation slips to 4.7% in April from 5.66% in March, touches 18-month low

    4 vital things to know before updating your summer wardrobe (ARB)

    4 vital things to know before updating your summer wardrobe

    Netizens uproar over Deepika and Ranveer's lip kiss, calling it cringe and a PR stunt MSW

    Netizens uproar over Deepika and Ranveer's lip kiss, calling it cringe and a PR stunt

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon