IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav's maiden tournament 100 propels MI to 27-run triumph over GT; netizens euphoric

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians came up with a dominant all-round performance to tame Gujarat Titans by 27 runs in Mumbai on Friday, thanks to Suryakaumr Yadav's maiden IPL century, as netizens were in a euphoric mood.

It was a dominating performance by former record five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI), hammering defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) by 27 runs in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Suryakumar Yadav slammed his maiden IPL ton to steer the hosts to a formidable total and easily outlast the visitors, besides firmly staying in the playoffs race.

After winning the coin toss, GT opted to bowl, as MI openers Ishan Kishan (31) and skipper Rohit Sharma (29) put on 61 before the latter fell to leg-spinner Rashid Khan in the seventh over. It was down to 88/3 by the ninth before Yadav (103*) and Vishnu Vinod (30) added 65 for the fourth wicket, while the former broke all hell loose on the Gujarat bowlers.

In the 16th, Vinod was dismissed by pacer Mohit Sharma, while going down to 164/5 by the 17th before Yadav and Cameron Green (3*) changed the complexion of the innings, as the former engaged in brutal hitting. He slammed a SIX off the last ball of the innings, scoring his maiden IPL hundred, while Mumbai posted a formidable total of 218/5.

Rashid was the star with the ball for the Titans, catching four wickets, whereas he was also quite economical. Before the visitors' chase, Gill came as the Impact Player (IP), replacing Mohit. However, GT was off to a horror start, losing three for just 26 by the fourth over of the PowerPlay and was down to 55/5 by the eighth.

While David Miller (41) and Rahul Tewatia (14) added 45 for the sixth wicket, giving a glimmer of hope to the Gujarat fans, the former was doing most of the hitting, which was surely not going to last long. In the 12th, he was trapped leg-before by pacer Akash Madhwal.

The Titans were down to 103/8 by the 14th, so it was practically game over for them. Nevertheless, Rashid (79*) and Alzarri Joseph (7*) entertained the Wankhede crowd with some late fireworks, especially from the former, who struck his highest score in the Twenty20 (T20) format, as his side finished on 191/8, falling short of the target by 28 runs. For MI, Madhwal grabbed three, whereas he was also economical. The hosts have risen to the third spot as a result, while it also became the first side to win twin games against the visitors.