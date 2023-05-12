IPL 2023: Supporters hail Suryakumar Yadav on his maiden event century; powers MI to 218/5 vs GT

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans:
    First Published May 12, 2023, 9:49 PM IST

    Invited to bat, former five-time record champion Mumbai Indians (MI) scored 218/5 in its 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Middel-order batter Suryakumar Yadav struck a stunning 103 not out off just 49 balls to top-score for MI, while Ishan Kishan and Vishnu Vinod chipped in with 31 and 30, respectively. Leg-spinner Rashid Khan was the pick of GT bowlers with figures of 4/30.

    As a result of this hundred, Surya became the third MI player with the best knock in the IPL. Also, he is the man with the best knock against GT so far. In the meantime, supporters were all-praise for him, hailing him for being a top Twenty20 (T20) player and for the form he has been in the format lately.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated May 12, 2023, 9:52 PM IST
