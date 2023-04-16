IPL 2023, MI vs KKR: Arjun Tendulkar set to make debut; Suryakumar Yadav leads in place of Rohit Sharma

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians is hosting Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. Rohit Sharma is missing out with a stomach bug, as Suryakumar Yadav leads MI, while Arjun Tendulkar is all set for his IPL debut.

Record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) goes head-on against former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. While the hosts would aim to keep their season on the track, the visitors are confident of putting on a solid display, as has been the case with them in the past few fixtures.

However, MI is in a tricky situation, as regular skipper-cum-opener Rohit Sharma is missing out on the tie with a stomach bug, while middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav is leading the side, which is intriguing, given his struggle of form this season. In the meantime, the hosts are also handing a debut to pacer Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary former Indian and MI Master Blaster: Sachin Tendulkar.

After winning the toss, Surya said, "Will love to bowl first. The wicket looks dry. The ball comes onto the bat nicely later. Rohit is out. He has a stomach bug—time to put up a good show. We are going with one change. Duan Jansen comes in. Rest all is same."

On the other hand, KKR captain Nitish Rana commented, "We were going to bat first anyways. The mood in the dressing room is good, need to improve our bowling. We believe we can chase 200-210. The ball might turn in the second innings, I think. One player can't win a tournament. It's a team sport. It's good for us that everyone is scoring runs. We'll target to score around 180 on this wicket. We are playing with the same team."

Playing XI

MI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen and Riley Meredith.

KKR: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson and Varun Chakaravarthy.