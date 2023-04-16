Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Check out Virat Kohli's candid version; parties hard with Anushka Sharma (PICTURES)

    First Published Apr 16, 2023, 1:34 PM IST

    IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore triumphed over Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Following the conquest, Virat Kohli partied hard with Anushka Sharma while he also presented a candid version of himself. See pictures here.

    article_image1

    Image credit: Anushka Sharma/Instagram

    Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) continues to have a mixed season in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). On Sunday, it was back to its winning ways as it conquered a struggling Delhi Capitals (DC) by 23 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, following the win, it was leisure time for RCB opener Virat Kohli.

    Kohli's Bollywood wife, Anushka Sharma, took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of them in her story, where the two click a selfie and are seen holding a glass of refreshment. She captioned it, "Post-match drinks sesh-sparkling water. We party hard."

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    article_image2

    Image credit: Virat Kohli/Facebook

    Meanwhile, Kohli also presented a candid version of himself, as on Sunday, he shared a couple of pictures of himself, where he is seen sitting on the children's playing structure. At the same time, he captioned it, "Dil toh baccha hai Ji 😃 [Herat always remains a child]".

