IPL 2023: 'Not a fact, not the truth' - Virat Kohli's bold response after verbal scuffle with Gautam Gambhir

IPL 2023 on Monday saw an intense moment between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir that led to a war of words post-Royal Challengers Bangalore's triumph over Lucknow Super Giants. Later, Kohli came up with a bold response.

The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) has already witnessed some epic moments, while Monday saw another such moment, but on a controversial note. As Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bested Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 18 runs during Match 43 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, there were tensions between members of the two camps.

RCB vice-captain and opener Virat Kohli was seen getting into a heated verbal argument with his former Delhi teammate and now LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir after the game. The members of both sides had to work hard to separate the two and diffuse the tension, while the IPL fined both men 100% of their contest fees.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Kohli took to his social media handles to share a quote in the form of a story that read, "Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth." It is not the first time that the two have been at each other in the IPL, as back in 2013, they had a face-off in Bengaluru when Gambhir was the leader of the two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders.

In the meantime, RCB's Director of Operations, Mike Hesson, admitted that the tensions had boiled over from their earlier meeting in Bengaluru this term. After the previous match at the Chinnaswamy, where we lost off the last ball, it always felt like we were desperate to get this one. So, I think you probably saw a little bit of that boil-over tonight," he felt, reports ESPNCricinfo.

ALSO WATCH: IPL 2023 - Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir in ugly face-off after RCB trumps LSG; both fined

Nonetheless, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis was alright with the drama and entertainment. "That's the best version of Virat. To see him pumped up like that. That's when he's at his best. It's awesome to be a part of it. My job is to keep things calm on the field, which I thought we did well," he elucidated.