IPL 2023: RR bundled for 59 as RCB pockets encounter by 112 runs; social media in disbelief

    IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals was skittled for 59 as Royal Challengers Bangalore bested the meeting by 112 runs in Jaipur on Sunday. It was the second-lowest IPL total to date, as social media was in disbelief.

    First Published May 14, 2023, 6:46 PM IST

    It was a day to forget for former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR), which was shot out for a paltry 59 by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 60 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday. While both teams stay in contention for the playoffs, it turned out to be the second-lowest total in the tournament to date.

    Winning the coin toss, RCB opted to bat, as openers Virat Kohli (18) and Faf du Plessis (55) put on 50 before medium-pacer KM Asif dismissed the former in the seventh over. Thereon, du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell (54) added 69 for the second wicket, with the former scoring his 31st IPL 50 before falling to the same man in the 15th.

    Bangalore was quickly down to 137/5 in the 18th, with Maxwell being knocked over by pacer Sandeep Sharma after striking his 17th IPL half-century. Nevertheless, Michael Bracewell (9*) and Anuj Rawat (29*) added 34 for the sixth wicket, allowing the side to finish on a par total of 171/5.

    For RR, leg-spinner Adam Zampa and Asif claimed a couple of wickets each, while the former was quite economical. Before its chase, the Royal Challengers brought Shahbaz Ahmed for Dinesh Karthik as the Impact Player (IP). However, Rajasthan was off to a torrid start, losing half its side for a mere 28 by the sixth over of the PowerPlay (PP).

    Eventually, in the blink of an eye, the Royals were bowled out for a nominal 59 by the 11th, making it their second-lowest IPL total to date. Joe Root (10) and Shimron Hetmyer (35) were the only host batters to attain double figures, while IP Devdutt Padikkal (4) too failed to make an impact. For the visitors, pacer Wayne Parnell bagged three, whereas off-spinner Glenn Maxwell nailed it with his economy.

