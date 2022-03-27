IPL 2022, DC vs MI: Confident Delhi eyes strong start in Mumbai's familiar territory

The IPL 2022 is underway. Match 2 will be the Delhi Capitals clash against Mumbai Indians, as the former looks confident of getting off to a winning start.

The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) is expected live up to its hype again. In Match 2 of the 15th season, Delhi Capitals (DC) will be up against record five-time winner Mumbai Indians (MI). The match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, which happens to be the latter's familiar territory, as we present the match preview.

IPL 2021 performance

As far as their performance from IPL 2021 is concerned, DC finished atop the table. On the other hand, MI marginally failed to qualify for the playoffs, finishing fifth, as it expects to turn things around rapidly this term.

Teams strengths and weaknesses

DC more or less has a balanced side, while it happens to a slightly heavy in terms of its bowling. Nevertheless, it is packed with superstars in all departments, making it a formidable side. Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi are a few to watch out in the team.

As for MI, it has a similar squad like DC that is marginally heavy in terms of bowling but packed with superstars overall. Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer are the ones who can give a tough time to the opponents.

Injury concerns and head-to-head

DC is expected to miss out on Nortje, who is rehabbing from a hip injury, while MI would miss Suryakumar due to a thumb injury. In 30 head-to-head meetings, MI leads 16-14, while in India, MI leads 12-10 in 22 clashes. Their only encounter in the Brabourne saw MI having the upper hand.

Weather and pitch report

The weather in Mumbai would be soothing, with an expected temperature of around 26-33 degrees and 58% humidity. The track is expected to play even, with some assistance for the spinners. Winning the toss and chasing would be ideal.

Probable XI

DC: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, KS Bharat, Rovman Powell, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav and Lungi Ngidi.

MI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Anmotpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Tilak Verma, Tymal Mills, Daniel Sams/Fabian Allen, Jasprit Bumrah and Murugan Ashwin.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Powell, Shaw, David - Shaw will provide a great start, while Powell and David will consolidate in the middle.

Wicketkeeper: Pant, Kishan (c) - Both men are no-brainers here, while Kishan's impressive form makes him the skipper.

All-rounders: Marsh (vc), Axar, Sams - Marsh has been outstanding with the bat, making him Kishan's deputy. While Axar will nail it with his spins, Sams would do the same with the bat.

Bowlers: Bumrah, Thakur, Mills - Bumrah and Thakur are must-haves due to their lethal pace, while Mills will be quirky with his spins.

Match details

Date and day: March 27 (Sunday)

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Time: 3.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar