IPL 2022: RR's 'unstoppable' Jos Buttler slams 3rd century of tournament; twitter explodes

England's Jos Buttler continued his splendid form at the Indian Premier League (IPL) with his third century of this year's tournament for Rajasthan Royals. In their clash in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, the explosive batter smashed a ton in 57 deliveries against Delhi Capital.

After a quiet start to his innings, well supported by Devdutt Padikkal, who smashed 54 off 35 balls, the Englishman took it to the Delhi Capitals. He started dealing in sixes after a relatively quiet powerplay.

IPL 2022 orange cap holder and Padikkal also recorded the first 100-run opening stand of the 15th edition of the T20 league as they went on plundering the entire DC bowling attack.

Buttler had scored his second IPL 2022 century just a few days ago against Kolkata Knight Riders, where he slammed 103 from 61 balls that helped the Rajasthan Royals register a thrilling win. The Englishman also slammed a century against Mumbai Indians earlier in this year's competition.

