Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: RR's 'unstoppable' Jos Buttler slams 3rd century of tournament; twitter explodes

    England's Jos Buttler continued his stunning form at the Indian Premier League (IPL) with his third century of this year's tournament for Rajasthan Royals.

    IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals Jos Butler slams 3rd century of tournament against Delhi Capitals; twitter explodes snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 22, 2022, 9:20 PM IST

    England's Jos Buttler continued his splendid form at the Indian Premier League (IPL) with his third century of this year's tournament for Rajasthan Royals. In their clash in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, the explosive batter smashed a ton in 57 deliveries against Delhi Capital.

    After a quiet start to his innings, well supported by Devdutt Padikkal, who smashed 54 off 35 balls, the Englishman took it to the Delhi Capitals. He started dealing in sixes after a relatively quiet powerplay.

    IPL 2022 orange cap holder and Padikkal also recorded the first 100-run opening stand of the 15th edition of the T20 league as they went on plundering the entire DC bowling attack.

    Also read: Exclusive: 'IPL is where international cricketers reinvent themselves' - Monty Panesar

    Buttler had scored his second IPL 2022 century just a few days ago against Kolkata Knight Riders, where he slammed 103 from 61 balls that helped the Rajasthan Royals register a thrilling win. The Englishman also slammed a century against Mumbai Indians earlier in this year's competition.

    Following Buttler's 'freak show' in the clash against Delhi Capitals, Twitter exploded again with several fans hailing Jos the Boss. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2022, 9:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022: Ricky Ponting's family member tests Covid-19 positive; DC's head coach isolated snt

    IPL 2022: Ricky Ponting's family member tests Covid-19 positive; DC's head coach isolated

    Kieron Pollard - Beyond the burly muscles and big sixes!-ayh

    Kieron Pollard - Beyond the burly muscles and big sixes!

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 DC vs RR delhi-rajasthan Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs RR, Match Prediction: Delhi looks to ride on high-flying momentum against Rajasthan

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: MS Dhoni the saviour as Chennai Super Kings breaks Mumbai Indians heart; netizens run amok-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: Dhoni the saviour as Chennai breaks Mumbai's heart; netizens run amok

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals DC will go into the next game against Rajasthan Royals RR with confidence - Lalit Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: DC will go into the next game against RR with confidence - Lalit Yadav

    Recent Stories

    Mia Khalifa at Latin AMAs 2022; diva sets temperature raising in bikini RBA

    (Pictures) Mia Khalifa at Latin AMAs 2022; diva sets temperature raising in bikini

    football Champions League dream + 150 mn euros: Will PSG's latest 'offer' lure Mbappe? snt

    Champions League dream + 150 mn euros: Will PSG's latest 'offer' lure Mbappe?

    World Earth Day: Save Earth, Save Our Future, NBF joins Mount Carmel College Autonomous to create awareness-dnm

    World Earth Day: ‘Save Earth, Save Our Future’, NBF joins Mount Carmel College Autonomous to create awareness

    Nayanthara vs Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, check out the trailer RBA

    Nayanthara vs Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, check out the trailer

    football Erik ten Hag's appointment as Manchester United manager left Pochettino 'shocked' snt

    Erik ten Hag's appointment as Man United manager left Pochettino 'shocked'

    Recent Videos

    Khaas dost should get closer: Boris Johnson sums up India-UK relations

    'Khaas dost' should get closer: Boris Johnson sums up India-UK relations

    Video Icon
    Will not allow extremist groups in UK to threaten India: Boris Johnson

    Will not allow extremist groups in UK to threaten India: Boris Johnson

    Video Icon
    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video - gps

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video

    Video Icon
    UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat watch gcw

    Watch: UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya son Agastya tries his hands at batting-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's son Agastya tries his hands at batting

    Video Icon