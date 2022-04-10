Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Warner's 'Kemon Acho' goes viral as he scores half-century for DC against KKR

    DC is currently at the seventh spot in the IPL points table with two points from three games. On the other hand, KKR is at the top of the table with six points from four games.

    Delhi Capitals' David Warner, who did not make much of an impact in his first IPL 2022 game against Lucknow Super Giants, found form as he struck an impressive half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

    Supported well by Prithvi Shaw (51) at the start of the innings and DC captain Rishabh Pant, Warner will hope that his innings (61) will help the team get back to winning ways. While Delhi fans celebrate the Australian's explosive batting display, Warner's video speaking to a teammate in Bengali ahead of the clash has now gone viral.

    In a video on Delhi Capitals Instagram, Warner is heard saying, "Hello buddy, how are you? Kemon Acho? Ammi tuma ke bhalo bhashi (how are you, I like you)."

    "A message from @davidwarner31 for fans on both sides. Looking forward to a great game, @kkriders," Delhi Capitals wrote as the caption.

    The video received a lot of love, including from the Kolkata franchise, which posted a purple and blue heart emoticon. While one user lauded the 'cute' Warner for speaking in Bengali, there were others who wished the Australian the very best ahead of the clash.

    Earlier today, KKR won the toss and opted to field first. The Shreyas Iyer-led side made no changes to their lineup, while Delhi Capitals brought in Khaleel Ahmed in place of Anrich Nortje. 

    DC is currently at the seventh spot in the IPL points table with two points from three games. On the other hand, KKR is at the top of the table with six points from four games.

