IPL 2022: 10 talking points from LSG's thrilling 6-wicket win over CSK

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) registered their first win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 after successfully chasing a massive total of 211 set by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium on Thursday. With this six-wicket win, the KL Rahul-side will breathe a sigh of relief, while defending champions Chennai will be worried, having lost the first two games of their campaign this season.

Fans supporting both teams had an entertaining night from the word go after LSG won the toss and elected to bowl first. Skipper KL Rahul's smile was enough to tell how important the toss was, and bowling first would be the obvious choice. Here's a look at ten highlights, including the records and heart-break moments, from the high-octane clash that followed:

1. Robin Uthappa's 50 off 25 deliveries

CSK's innings began with a bang, with opener Robin Uthappa taking LSG's Avesh Khan and Dushmantha Chameera to the cleaners. Although Bishnoi's brilliance bought Ruturaj Gaikwad's stay to an end, there was no stopping Uthappa as he steered Chennai to a quick fifty in 4.4 overs. From the other end, Moeen Ali joined the party taking Krunal Pandya apart, hitting him for two fours and a six. CSK finished the powerplay on 73 for 1 - their joint-fourth-highest powerplay score. Uthappa brought up his fifty off just 25 balls, hitting eight fours and a six along the way. But it was Bishnoi once again who provided LSG with the breakthrough.

2. CSK race to fastest hundred in IPL 2022

Shivam Dube, who replaced Uthappa, continued in the same vein as the CSK opener and slammed Chameera for three fours in one over. Dube, along with Moeen, carried on the blitzkrieg, helping Chennai slam a hundred in just 9.1 overs - the fastest for any team in IPL 2022. To provide some relief for LSG, Avesh Khan got rid of Moeen Ali on the first ball of the 11th over.

3. Shivam Dube comes to the party

The fireworks that Uthappa started, never really stopped. Moeen Ali, who missed the match against KKR, kept the party going till Dube took over. Fans were, however, left heartbroken when Dube missed a half-century after losing his wicket at 49 off just 30 deliveries.

4. Dhoni completes 7,000 T20 runs; Chennai finish with 210 for 7

CSK icon MS Dhoni walked in and fired a six and four in the first two balls. In fact, that was the first time in the history of the T20 league that Dhoni hit a six on the first ball he faced. He wrapped up the innings with yet another four as Chennai Super Kings finished on 210 for 7.

Interestingly, Dhoni's small cameo (16) was enough for the CKS icon to enter his name in the record books. Nicknamed Thala Dhoni, the talismanic batter has become the sixth Indian batter to complete 7,000 runs in the shortest format. Dhoni has joined former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli, Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma, Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Shikhar Dhawan in the elite list of Indian batters with 7,000 T20 runs. Dhoni has also joined his CSK teammate Robin Uthappa and former Chennai batter Suresh Raina, in the exclusive club.

5. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock provide LSG a gritty start

Chasing 211, openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock made the most of the dew conditions to provide Lucknow Super Giants with a solid start. The skipper, however, got out for 40 off 26 balls, thanks to a brilliant catch by Ambati Rayadu, who back-tracked from short fine leg to hold on to a swirler. LSG were 99 for 1 in 10.1 overs when Manish Pandey walked in.

6. De Kock's half-century

Pandey did not last long, and all eyes were on the South African to capitalise on the run chase. De Kock, who raised his half-century off just 34 balls, needed to bat through, or at least until the final three overs. However, he fell for 61 after facing 45 deliveries, leaving the Lucknow squad at the edge of their seats. LSG were 139 for 3 in 14.4 overs.

7. Dwayne Bravo becomes highest wicket-taker in IPL history

Evin Lewis raced to 23 off 11 balls, and Deepak Hooda too joined the party by slamming a quick 13 off eight deliveries before falling for a Dwayne Bravo slower ball. The West Indian bowled a slow and low full-toss, which Hooda launched to the leg-side, but straight into CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja's hands. With this wicket, Bravo broke Lasith Malinga's record to become the highest wicket-taker in IPL history. Bravo, who equalled the veteran Sri Lankan bowler's record with a three-for against Kolkata Knight Riders, now has 171 IPL wickets. Read more

8. Lewis slams IPL 2022's fastest 50

Yesterday, it was KKR's Venkatesh Iyer against RCB and today; it was Shivam Dube. Twice in two days, a bowler bowling his first over in the 19th in a chase. Super Giants needed 34 off 12, and thanks to Lewis and youngster Ayush Badoni's blitzkrieg, the team clinched 25 runs from the Dube over. In the final ball of the over, Lewis slammed a mighty six over long-off and, with this, brought the fastest 50 in IPL 2022.

9. Lewis, Badoni seal LSG's first IPL 2022 win

Making sure that Lucknow capped off the fourth highest run chase in IPL history, Evin Lewis smashed 55 off 23 balls, along with Ayush Badoni (19*) to help KL Rahul's men record their first win of the new season. Dew seemed to have hampered much of CSK's plans. Moeen Ali bowled just one over, while skipper Jadeja bowled just two overs.

10. Skipper KL Rahul is all smiles and proud of his team

"Bishnoi has a big heart. He's a fighter for a little guy, which shows the character he has to bounce back [from the last game] with a wet ball. Really happy for him. He wants to grow, wants to learn, and good to see that. And Badoni, I'd seen a few videos when you only get to see the good shots, but the way he's been batting is phenomenal. Strong, 360-degree player, a great find for India and an asset for white-ball cricket. In these conditions, you give yourself an over or two, capitalise on the powerplay, and a right-left [partnership] has advantages. Quinny, in good form, batted beautifully. Lewis has worked hard on his batting. His timing has gotten better. Seeing so many players in form puts a smile on a captain's face," Rahul said at the post-match presentation.