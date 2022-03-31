IPL 2022, CSK vs LSG: Bravo breaks Malinga's record to become IPL's highest wicket-taker

The first bowler to take 150 wickets in the tournament, Mumbai Indians' Lasith Malinga finished his career with 170 scalps in 122 matches.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo breached Lasith Malinga's long-standing Indian Premier League (IPL) record during their clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium on Thursday. With 171 wickets, the West Indian is now the T20 league's highest wicket-taker.

Bravo, who equalled the veteran Sri Lankan bowler's record with a three-for against Kolkata Knight Riders, took the wicket of LSG's Deepak Hooda to attain this coveted glory. The all-rounder bowled a slower ball, low full-toss, which Hooda launched to the leg-side, but straight into CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja's hands.

Upon attaining this feat, Bravo was applauded across social media platforms, with fans hailing the veteran all-rounder's contribution with the ball over the years. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

Bravo, who has been part of 13 out of 14 IPL seasons, started his career with Mumbai Indians, where he picked up 26 wickets between 2008 and 2010. In 2011, the veteran all-rounder joined the then MS Dhoni-led side. He is the Yellow Army's highest wicket-taker with 128 scalps.

In 2016, Bravo played under Suresh Raina at Gujarat Lions and was ruled out of IPL 2017. The West Indian took 17 wickets in his 15-match stint with Gujarat. The 38-year-old has now ended Malinga's domination in the T20 league.

The first bowler to take 150 wickets in the tournament, Malinga finished his career with 170 scalps in 122 matches. The veteran pacer featured in nine IPL seasons - all for Mumbai Indians - and left an indelible mark on the T20 league.

Earlier today, CSK's posted a massive total of 210 for seven thanks to fireworks from Robin Uthappa (50), Moeen Ali (35), Shivam Dube (49) and captain Dhoni's 16 off six deliveries.