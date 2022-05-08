Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    SunRisers Hyderabad is in action against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022 on Sunday. Both teams are in the top four race, as we present the hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more.

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 SRH vs RCB Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh
    Match 54 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). It all takes place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Both teams are in a fierce race for the top four and the playoffs, while here are the hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more.

    Current form
    Currently, SRH has played ten, winning and losing five apiece, while it lost its last game to Delhi Capitals (DC) by 21 runs. As for RCB, it has played 11, winning six and losing five, besides winning its last tie against four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 13 runs.

    Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch
    SRH will be strong with the ball. Although its batting has been sporadic in IPL 2022, it is lethal indeed. Aiden Markram, Kane Williamson, Marco Jansen, Nicholas Pooran, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan are the ones looking to make an impact.

    In contrast, RCB has a fully loaded batting department, that is strong. While its bowling might not have impacted strongly, it is duly talented. Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff will look to nail it.

    Injury concerns and head-to-head
    The two are injury-free ahead of the clash. In 21 meetings between the two, SRH leads 12-8, while in 17 clashes in India, SRH has a 9-7 lead. Meanwhile, it would be their maiden encounter at the venue.

    Weather and pitch report
    The Mumbai weather will be warm, with an expected temperature of around 29-34 degrees and about 66% humidity. The track will moderately favour the batters while being an afternoon game, it could prompt the toss-winning side to bat.

    Probable XI
    SRH:     Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan/Kartik Tyagi and Umran Malik.
    RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Du Plessis, Tripathi, Patidar, Abhishek - Du Plessis and Abhishek will rock with a great start, while Tripathi will dominate at number three, while Patidar will be handy in the middle order.
    Wicketkeepers: Karthik, Pooran - Both men have been deadly with the bat and will be convenient finishers, making them no-brainers here.
    All-rounder: Markram - He has been heavily effective with the bat and is a must-have.
    Bowlers: Harshal, Hasaranga (vc), Natarajan, Malik (c) - Hasaranga has been nailing with his leg-spins, while his viscosity makes him the deputy captain. The remaining trio has been consistent with their pace, while Malik's effectiveness with his dangerous pace makes him the skipper.

    Match details
    Date and day:     May 8, 2022 (Sunday)
    Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
    Time: 3.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: RCB to win with a stable team

