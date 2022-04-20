IPL 2022: DC's match against RR moved to Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium from Pune

Delhi Capitals has seen some COVID cases in its camp in IPL 2022. While its match against Punjab Kings on Wednesday goes ahead, its Friday game against Rajasthan Royals has been moved from Pune to Mumbai's Wankhede.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) has been hit with a COVID scare, as multiple team members have been affected by the Coronavirus in IPL 2022. As many as six members have currently been involved and are undergoing isolation. Meanwhile, DC's match against former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday has been moved from Pune to the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced a change of venue for Match No. 34 – Delhi Capitals versus Rajasthan Royals from MCA Stadium, Pune to Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, scheduled on April 22th, 2022. The decision on the change of venue was made as a precautionary measure after Delhi Capitals registered the 6th COVID case with New Zealand wicketkeeper Mr Tim Seifert returning positive in today’s RT-PCR testing," BCCI said in a media release. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

"The entire Delhi Capitals contingent underwent two rounds of COVID testing today. Match No. 32 involving Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings scheduled today at Brabourne – CCI will go ahead as per the schedule after the second round of COVID tests returned negative today," the release added.

On Friday, DC's team physio Patrick Farhat first tested COVID positive. It was followed by the team masseur and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh on Monday, while on Wednesday, Seifert was affected. As a result of the team entering quarantine and conducting regular tests, it could not travel to Pune. At the same time, its match on Wednesday against Punjab Kings (PBKS) was shifted from Pune to the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. ALSO WATCH: IPL 2022 - YUZVENDRA CHAHAL, WIFE DHANASHREE VERMA GROOVE IN THEIR LATEST VIDEO

