IPL 2022: DC's match against RR moved to Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium from Pune

    Delhi Capitals has seen some COVID cases in its camp in IPL 2022. While its match against Punjab Kings on Wednesday goes ahead, its Friday game against Rajasthan Royals has been moved from Pune to Mumbai's Wankhede.

    Image credit: BCCI

    Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) has been hit with a COVID scare, as multiple team members have been affected by the Coronavirus in IPL 2022. As many as six members have currently been involved and are undergoing isolation. Meanwhile, DC's match against former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday has been moved from Pune to the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

    Image credit: BCCI

    "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced a change of venue for Match No. 34 – Delhi Capitals versus Rajasthan Royals from MCA Stadium, Pune to Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, scheduled on April 22th, 2022. The decision on the change of venue was made as a precautionary measure after Delhi Capitals registered the 6th COVID case with New Zealand wicketkeeper Mr Tim Seifert returning positive in today’s RT-PCR testing," BCCI said in a media release.

    Image credit: BCCI

    "The entire Delhi Capitals contingent underwent two rounds of COVID testing today. Match No. 32 involving Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings scheduled today at Brabourne – CCI will go ahead as per the schedule after the second round of COVID tests returned negative today," the release added.

    Image credit: Getty

    On Friday, DC's team physio Patrick Farhat first tested COVID positive. It was followed by the team masseur and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh on Monday, while on Wednesday, Seifert was affected. As a result of the team entering quarantine and conducting regular tests, it could not travel to Pune. At the same time, its match on Wednesday against Punjab Kings (PBKS) was shifted from Pune to the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

    Image credit: BCCI

    The DC members to test COVID positive are:
    1. Patrick Farhat – Physiotherapist (April 15)
    2. Chetan Kumar - Sports Massage Therapist (April 16)
    3. Mitchell Marsh – Player (April 18)
    4. Dr Abhijit Salvi – Team doctor (April 18)
    5. Akash Mane – Social Media Content team member (April 18)
    6. Tim Seifert – Player (April 20)

