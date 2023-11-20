Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Indian Cricket on the cusp of evolution as young guns to step up and create new legacy after World Cup debacle

    The Indian cricket team could soon see an evolution like it did when MS Dhoni passed the baton to a young Virat Kohli. However, the question remains which youngster should get the responsibility for the future of Indian cricket?

    Indian Cricket on the cusp of evolution as young guns to step up and create new legacy after World Cup debacle avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 20, 2023, 8:11 PM IST

    The men in blue are currently stacked with ample senior star players who have flocked the playing 11 of the Indian cricket side for quite some time now. India, currently is one of the most ageing sides as it is filled with star players who are nearing the 35 age mark.

    Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Surya Kumar Yadav, and Ravichandran Ashwin could have already played their last ODI World Cup game on Sunday. India faced a humiliating loss at the hands of Australia as the young guns of the side such as Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and Kuldeep Yadav failed to step up in the crucial game. 

    Also Read: PCB Chief Selector Wahab Riaz announces Pakistan squad for Australia tour, picks 3 uncapped players

    The senior star players couldn't be around for a longer duration as they are quickly approaching the fag end of their careers. In such a scenario, the baton will certainly be seen in the hands of India's young guns. Players like Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, and Shreyas Iyer will be more involved in the three formats as the senior players slowly move away from the picture.

    However, the question of long-term captaincy lingers around the team as it nears an evolution after a long time. The last time the Indian cricket team saw an evolution was when MS Dhoni handed over the responsibilities of the team to Virat Kohli. That happened a long time ago and the transition was not easy but with MS Dhoni's presence, everything went smoothly without any controversy or issue. 

    The Indian management will carefully need to think out a strategy for the transition from senior players to young guns. India will soon have a lack of senior figures in all the departments. The age gap is such on the current side that when the transition takes place, the men in blue will be stacked with young guns aka up-and-coming stars.

    A former India selector said, “India might not have the services of their big players for a long time now. The authorities will have to plan well in advance for the next three or four years and give consistent chances to young players like Jaiswal and Gaikwad so that they are mentally ready when a big tournament comes around. 

    It is important to keep the communication clear with all the players, tell them in advance that we are going to stick with you for this much period of time and we will give you this many chances no matter what your performances are. It is important to keep a player in the loop because uncertainty can affect a cricketer's mind and thereby his performance. But again it all depends on how hungry they are for success.”

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2023, 8:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PCB Chief Selector Wahab Riaz announces Pakistan squad for Australia tour, picks 3 uncapped players avv

    PCB Chief Selector Wahab Riaz announces Pakistan squad for Australia tour, picks 3 uncapped players

    WC Final: Did India crack under pressure or was it a bad day at the office? Sports psychologists explain snt

    WC Final: Did India crack under pressure or was it a bad day at the office? Sports psychologists explain

    Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli stands by and backs Team India, says "You Don't Give Up On Family" avv

    Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli stands by and backs Team India, says “You Don't Give Up On Family“

    WATCH Fans chanting 'Rohit Rohit' to lift Indian skipper's morale after WC loss wins hearts avv

    WATCH: Fans chanting 'Rohit Rohit' to lift Indian skipper's morale after WC loss wins hearts

    Shubman Gill stays optimistic after World Cup final defeat, youngster promises 'this is not the end' avv

    Shubman Gill stays optimistic after World Cup final defeat, youngster promises ‘this is not the end’

    Recent Stories

    At least 500 OpenAI staff threaten to quit unless board resigns and Sam Altman returns snt

    At least 500 OpenAI staff threaten to quit unless board resigns and Sam Altman returns

    PCB Chief Selector Wahab Riaz announces Pakistan squad for Australia tour, picks 3 uncapped players avv

    PCB Chief Selector Wahab Riaz announces Pakistan squad for Australia tour, picks 3 uncapped players

    Spotted Shahid Kapoor to Ananya Pandey; celebs strut in style SHG

    Spotted: Shahid Kapoor to Ananya Pandey; celebs strut in style

    WC Final: Did India crack under pressure or was it a bad day at the office? Sports psychologists explain snt

    WC Final: Did India crack under pressure or was it a bad day at the office? Sports psychologists explain

    Healing Monday: Post-World Cup defeat, this Gurugram firm offered staff leave to recover AJR

    'Healing Monday': Post-World Cup defeat, this Gurugram firm offered staff leave to recover

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon