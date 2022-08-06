IND vs WI 2022, 4th T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India will clash against Windies in the fourth T20I in Florida on Saturday. Here are the ultimate Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more.

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 4th T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Lauderhill, First Published Aug 6, 2022, 5:48 PM IST

    After three exciting Twenty20 International (T20I) games between India and Windies, the five-match series sees a 2-1 lead in favour of the former. Also, the remaining couple of matches has moved from the West Indies to the United States of America (USA). The fourth game will be played on Saturday at the Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida. While the Men in Blue will be desperate to get the job done and seal the series, the Caribbean outfit will look to dig deep and come up with something unique to stay alive in the series. Nevertheless, we present the ultimate Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and other match details.

    Probable XI
    IND:     Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Avesh Khan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh.
    WI: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas (wk), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes, Alzarri Joseph and Obed McCoy.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters: Yadav (vc), King and Mayers
    King and Mayers are undoubtedly the most delicate opening pair, with the latter known for giving blazing starts. Yadav will be a must-have at number three, who would indeed fire at the spot, while his consistency makes him the deputy captain.

    Wicketkeeper: Pant
    Pant faces tough competition in the department. However, his ability to fire right from the start and play a composed innings as per the situation makes him get the nod ahead.

    All-rounders: Jadeja and Pandya
    The two men are no-brainers her for their flawless abilities to impact every department.

    Bowlers: Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar, Hosein, McCoy and Arshdeep
    Ashwin and Hosein have been regularly impactful with their spins, especially the former, thanks to his veteran experience. As for the remaining trio, they have been lethal with their pace and are sure to deliver the same impact in this tie.

    Match details
    Date and day:     August 6, 2022 (Saturday)
    Venue: Central Broward Regional Park, Lauderhill, Florida
    Time: 8.00 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): DD Sports
    Where to watch (Online): FanCode
    Prediction: Windies will likely win with enough experience playing on this ground.

