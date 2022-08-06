IND vs WI 2022, 4th T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

India will clash against Windies in the fourth T20I in Florida on Saturday. Here are the ultimate Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more.

After three exciting Twenty20 International (T20I) games between India and Windies, the five-match series sees a 2-1 lead in favour of the former. Also, the remaining couple of matches has moved from the West Indies to the United States of America (USA). The fourth game will be played on Saturday at the Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida. While the Men in Blue will be desperate to get the job done and seal the series, the Caribbean outfit will look to dig deep and come up with something unique to stay alive in the series. Nevertheless, we present the ultimate Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and other match details.

Probable XI

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Avesh Khan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh.

WI: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas (wk), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes, Alzarri Joseph and Obed McCoy.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Yadav (vc), King and Mayers

King and Mayers are undoubtedly the most delicate opening pair, with the latter known for giving blazing starts. Yadav will be a must-have at number three, who would indeed fire at the spot, while his consistency makes him the deputy captain.

Wicketkeeper: Pant

Pant faces tough competition in the department. However, his ability to fire right from the start and play a composed innings as per the situation makes him get the nod ahead.

All-rounders: Jadeja and Pandya

The two men are no-brainers her for their flawless abilities to impact every department.

Bowlers: Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar, Hosein, McCoy and Arshdeep

Ashwin and Hosein have been regularly impactful with their spins, especially the former, thanks to his veteran experience. As for the remaining trio, they have been lethal with their pace and are sure to deliver the same impact in this tie.

Match details

Date and day: August 6, 2022 (Saturday)

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park, Lauderhill, Florida

Time: 8.00 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): DD Sports

Where to watch (Online): FanCode

Prediction: Windies will likely win with enough experience playing on this ground.