IOC shortlists cricket for review ahead of Los Angeles Olympics 2028

Cricket has long been sought for inclusion in the Olympics Games. Meanwhile, the IOC has shortlisted the sport for review ahead of the Los Angeles Olympics 2028.

The sport of cricket happens to be the second most popular sport in the world. However, it is yet to feature in the Olympics to date. While the International Cricket Council (ICC) has been trying hard to get the sport inducted into the most significant sporting spectacle, it is unlikely to happen before the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Nevertheless, in what can be considered a piece of positive news for the sport, cricket has been shortlisted by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). It would be reviewed in its bid to be included during the LA Games. The LA28 organising committee had asked ICC to present its case last month.

Although the presentation date is yet to be finalised, the final call is expected to be made during the second quarter of next year, with the IOC scheduled to meet in Mumbai. Besides cricket, the other sports vying for inclusion happen to be baseball, flag football, lacrosse, break dancing, karate, kickboxing, squash and motorsport. ALSO READ: ICC T20I Rankings - Suryakumar Yadav very close to becoming No.1 batter

Earlier in February, the IOC gave the green light to 28 sports that would feature during the LA Games, focusing on the youths. Also, it committed to expanding its sporting portfolio and decided to evaluate "potential new sports" that would be a good fit in LA. Meanwhile, below are the criteria for the new sport to be included:

- Prioritising the cost and complexity reduction of hosting the Games.

- Engaging the best athletes and sports, putting the athlete's health and safety first.

- Recognising global appeal to fans worldwide and interest from the host country.

- Giving priority to gender equality and youth pertinence to entertain new fans and athletes.

- Supporting virtue and righteousness to back clean sports.

Although the ICC is confident of its chances of having cricket in the Olympics, the final decision would rely on the LA committee. Also, with cricket being a star attraction in the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham, the ICC's case has become even more firm this time. ALSO READ: IND vs WI 2022, 3rd T20I - Pandya credits Dravid and Rohit for increased players' freedom

"We've seen from the Commonwealth Games how much the world's best players have enjoyed playing in front of big crowds and what I'm sure will be large TV audiences," ICC CEO Geoff Allardice had informed ESPNCricinfo. The ICC and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had to work hard for cricket to be included in the CWG.

