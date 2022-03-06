IND vs SL: Jadeja takes 5, Ashwin breaks into top-10 for most Test wickets, Lanka follows on

India has piled pressure on Sri Lanka in the opening Mohali Test. Ravindra Jadeja's fifer has rattled the visitors. The hosts have enforced the follow-on.

Team India did not give Sri Lanka an east chance in the ongoing opening Test at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. On Sunday (Day 3), the visitors were skittled for 174, thanks to spinner Ravindra Jadeja's five-for. While the hosts have enforced the follow-on, fans were delighted with the performance.

Lanka resumed at the overnight score of 108/4. Pathum Nissanka (61) and Charith Asalanka (29) were good, while the former brought up his fifth Test half-century. However, at 161, the latter was dismissed by pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Thereon, the floodgates were opened for the visitors, as within the subsequent 13 runs, they lost their complete side.

As Lanka was bowled out for 174, India led by a massive 400 runs, giving no reason to Indian skipper Rohit Sharma not to enforce the follow-on. While the opening five wickets were all leg-before, the other half saw four catches and a bowled, as it was Jadeja, whose fifer was too good to handle for the visitors. After receiving the follow-on, Lanka lost yet another early wicket, with Lahiru Thirimanne (0) falling to off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin just before the lunch break, as India led by 390.

Some of the stats that were scripted in the first innings of Lanka were:

The second instance in Test history where the first five wickets of a side in an innings came through lbw.

Jadeja became the sixth person in Tests to hit a 150-plus in a Test innings and claim a fifer.

Thirimanne is Ashwin's fifth-most victim in the format (7), along with Ed Cowan and James Anderson.

Ashwin has broken into the top ten of most wicket-takers in Test history (433).

Brief scores: IND 574/8 (Vihari- 58, Pant- 96, Jadeja- 175*, Ashwin- 61; Lakmal- 2/90) leads SL 174 & 10/1 (Nissanka- 61*; Jadeja- 5/41) by 390 runs.