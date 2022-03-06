Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SL: Jadeja takes 5, Ashwin breaks into top-10 for most Test wickets, Lanka follows on

    India has piled pressure on Sri Lanka in the opening Mohali Test. Ravindra Jadeja's fifer has rattled the visitors. The hosts have enforced the follow-on.

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ravindra Jadeja takes 5, Ravichandran Ashwin breaks into top-10 for most Test wickets, Lanka follows on-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mohali, First Published Mar 6, 2022, 11:50 AM IST

    Team India did not give Sri Lanka an east chance in the ongoing opening Test at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. On Sunday (Day 3), the visitors were skittled for 174, thanks to spinner Ravindra Jadeja's five-for. While the hosts have enforced the follow-on, fans were delighted with the performance.

    Lanka resumed at the overnight score of 108/4. Pathum Nissanka (61) and Charith Asalanka (29) were good, while the former brought up his fifth Test half-century. However, at 161, the latter was dismissed by pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Thereon, the floodgates were opened for the visitors, as within the subsequent 13 runs, they lost their complete side.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SL, Mohali Test - Fans praise Ashwin-Jadeja as India leads by 466 on Day 2

    As Lanka was bowled out for 174, India led by a massive 400 runs, giving no reason to Indian skipper Rohit Sharma not to enforce the follow-on. While the opening five wickets were all leg-before, the other half saw four catches and a bowled, as it was Jadeja, whose fifer was too good to handle for the visitors. After receiving the follow-on, Lanka lost yet another early wicket, with Lahiru Thirimanne (0) falling to off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin just before the lunch break, as India led by 390.

    Some of the stats that were scripted in the first innings of Lanka were:

    • The second instance in Test history where the first five wickets of a side in an innings came through lbw.
    • Jadeja became the sixth person in Tests to hit a 150-plus in a Test innings and claim a fifer.
    • Thirimanne is Ashwin's fifth-most victim in the format (7), along with Ed Cowan and James Anderson.
    • Ashwin has broken into the top ten of most wicket-takers in Test history (433).

    Brief scores: IND 574/8 (Vihari- 58, Pant- 96, Jadeja- 175*, Ashwin- 61; Lakmal- 2/90) leads SL 174 & 10/1 (Nissanka- 61*; Jadeja- 5/41) by 390 runs.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2022, 11:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Journalist Boria Majumdar to sue Wriddhiman Saha for defamation-ayh

    Journalist to sue Wriddhiman Saha for defamation

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Fans praise Ravichandran Ashwin-Ravindra Jadeja as India leads by 466 on Day 2-ayh

    IND vs SL, Mohali Test: Fans praise Ashwin-Jadeja as India leads by 466 on Day 2

    RIP Shane Warne: Spin legend's final moments in Thailand revealed (WATCH)

    RIP Shane Warne: Spin legend's final moments in Thailand revealed

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Virat Kohli gets guard of honour from teammates during his 100th Test-ayh

    IND vs SL: Kohli gets guard of honour from teammates during his 100th Test

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ravindra Jadeja breaks Kapil Dev's record-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ravindra Jadeja breaks Kapil Dev's record

    Recent Stories

    Wimbledon 2022: Roger Federer dry Grand Slam spell to continue?-ayh

    Wimbledon 2022: Roger Federer's dry Grand Slam spell to continue?

    Elizabeth Hurley on ex-fiance Shane Warne's passing; actress shares emotional throwback photos RCB

    Elizabeth Hurley on ex-fiance Shane Warne's passing; actress shares emotional throwback photos

    Journalist Boria Majumdar to sue Wriddhiman Saha for defamation-ayh

    Journalist to sue Wriddhiman Saha for defamation

    Private military outfits fighting in Russia Ukraine war gcw

    Private military outfits fighting in Russia-Ukraine war?

    Janhvi Kapoor's mother, Sridevi never trusted daughter's judgement of men RCB

    Janhvi Kapoor's mother, Sridevi never trusted daughter's judgement of men

    Recent Videos

    Good on PM Modi s part to send 4 ministers says Indian envoy to Poland gcw

    'Good on PM Modi's part to send 4 ministers...' says Indian envoy to Poland

    Video Icon
    Racism amid Russian invasion Ukrainian civilians pushed and hit Indian students

    Ukrainians told Indian students, 'will not let black people enter trains'

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine crisis Indian students relive war horror

    'Air raid sirens kept going off...' Indian students relive Ukraine war horror

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Disappointing for OFC to finish the season with a loss to JFC - Kino Garcia-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Disappointing for OFC to finish the season with a loss - Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFc vs OFC: Odisha FC tried to make things difficult for Jamshedpur FC - Owen Coyle-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha tried to make things difficult for Jamshedpur - Coyle

    Video Icon