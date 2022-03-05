Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SL, Mohali Test: Fans praise Ashwin-Jadeja as India leads by 466 on Day 2

    India has continued to dominate Sri Lanka in the Mohali Test. It has bagged four wickets on Day 2 to stay ahead by 466 runs in the first innings. Here's how the fans have reacted.

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Fans praise Ravichandran Ashwin-Ravindra Jadeja as India leads by 466 on Day 2-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mohali, First Published Mar 5, 2022, 5:34 PM IST

    It has been a commendable performance by Team India on all fronts so far in the opening Test against Sri Lanka. Being played at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Day 2 on Saturday saw the hosts finishing on top, ahead by 466 runs, having claimed four wickets. Meanwhile, the fans lauded spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for getting the breakthroughs.

    After declaring the innings at 574/8, Lanka was off to a restless start, losing Lahiru Thirimanne (17) to Ashwin with 48 runs on the board. In comparison, 11 runs later, skipper cum opener Dimuth Karunaratne (28) was sent back by Jadeja. In the meantime, a 37-run partnership ensued between Pathum Nissanka (26*) and Angelo Mathews (22). While pacer Jasprit Bumrah cleaned up the latter, his overstepping denied it.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SL - Kohli gets guard of honour from teammates during his 100th Test

    However, Bumrah continued to trouble Mathews with a mixture of good-length and yorker-length deliveries before ultimately trapping him leg-before. In the meantime, seven runs later, Dhananjaya de Silva (1) went packing to Ashwin at 103/4. The Lankans have managed to finish the day on 108/4, trailing by a vast margin of 466, while it would be a crucial first session on Sunday morning.
    Brief scores: IND 574/8 (Vihari- 58, Pant- 96, Jadeja- 175*, Ashwin- 61; Lakmal- 2/90) leads SL 108/4 (Nissanka- 26; Ashwin- 2/21) by 566 runs.

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2022, 5:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RIP Shane Warne: Spin legend's final moments in Thailand revealed (WATCH)

    RIP Shane Warne: Spin legend's final moments in Thailand revealed

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Virat Kohli gets guard of honour from teammates during his 100th Test-ayh

    IND vs SL: Kohli gets guard of honour from teammates during his 100th Test

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ravindra Jadeja breaks Kapil Dev's record-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ravindra Jadeja breaks Kapil Dev's record

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ravindra Jadeja slams 2nd Test century; fans laud Sir-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Jadeja slams 2nd Test century; fans laud 'Sir'

    Team India pays tribute to Warne; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli mourn demise of spin legend-ayh

    Team India pays tribute to Warne; Rohit, Kohli mourn demise of spin legend

    Recent Stories

    Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from Sunday-dnm

    Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from Sunday

    RIP Shane Warne: Spin legend's final moments in Thailand revealed (WATCH)

    RIP Shane Warne: Spin legend's final moments in Thailand revealed

    Russia Ukraine war Strongly pressing Russian, Ukrainian govts, stay inside says MEA to students in Sumy-dnm

    ‘Strongly pressing Russian, Ukrainian govts, stay inside’, says MEA to students in Sumy

    UP Election 2022: Polls pro-incumbency, people fighting for continuation of govt, says PM Modi in Varanasi-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Polls ‘pro-incumbency’, people fighting for continuation of govt, says PM Modi in Varanasi

    Watch out for PTSD signs in Ukraine returnees, say experts

    Watch out for PTSD signs in Ukraine returnees, say experts

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Disappointing for OFC to finish the season with a loss to JFC - Kino Garcia-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Disappointing for OFC to finish the season with a loss - Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFc vs OFC: Odisha FC tried to make things difficult for Jamshedpur FC - Owen Coyle-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha tried to make things difficult for Jamshedpur - Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: JFC is looking forward to another win against ATKMB - Ishan Pandita-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: JFC is looking forward to another win against ATKMB - Pandita

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Match Highlights (Game 106): JFC edges closer to League Shield with OFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 106): JFC edges closer to League Shield with OFC win

    Video Icon
    Landslide in Chamarajanagar: writer cum manager detained, rescued and missing-ycb

    Landslide in Chamarajanagar: 3 rescued and 2 missing, writer cum manager detained

    Video Icon