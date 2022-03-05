IND vs SL, Mohali Test: Fans praise Ashwin-Jadeja as India leads by 466 on Day 2

India has continued to dominate Sri Lanka in the Mohali Test. It has bagged four wickets on Day 2 to stay ahead by 466 runs in the first innings. Here's how the fans have reacted.

It has been a commendable performance by Team India on all fronts so far in the opening Test against Sri Lanka. Being played at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Day 2 on Saturday saw the hosts finishing on top, ahead by 466 runs, having claimed four wickets. Meanwhile, the fans lauded spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for getting the breakthroughs.

After declaring the innings at 574/8, Lanka was off to a restless start, losing Lahiru Thirimanne (17) to Ashwin with 48 runs on the board. In comparison, 11 runs later, skipper cum opener Dimuth Karunaratne (28) was sent back by Jadeja. In the meantime, a 37-run partnership ensued between Pathum Nissanka (26*) and Angelo Mathews (22). While pacer Jasprit Bumrah cleaned up the latter, his overstepping denied it.

However, Bumrah continued to trouble Mathews with a mixture of good-length and yorker-length deliveries before ultimately trapping him leg-before. In the meantime, seven runs later, Dhananjaya de Silva (1) went packing to Ashwin at 103/4. The Lankans have managed to finish the day on 108/4, trailing by a vast margin of 466, while it would be a crucial first session on Sunday morning.

Brief scores: IND 574/8 (Vihari- 58, Pant- 96, Jadeja- 175*, Ashwin- 61; Lakmal- 2/90) leads SL 108/4 (Nissanka- 26; Ashwin- 2/21) by 566 runs.