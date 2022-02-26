  • Facebook
    IND vs SL 2021-22, 2nd T20I: India wins toss and opts to bowl, fields unchanged XI

    India and Sri Lanka clash in the second T20I in Dharamshala. India is fielding after winning the toss, while it has moved in with an unchanged XI. India leads the series 1-0.

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, 2nd T20I
    Dharamshala, First Published Feb 26, 2022, 6:55 PM IST
    India is taking on neighbour Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Saturday. The hosts lead the three-match series 1-0. The Indians have won the toss and have opted to bowl first, citing the overcast conditions, along with the dew.

    Speaking during the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma stated that it would be getting colder as the game progresses. He moved in with an unchanged XI and asserted that the changes are not pertained to winning or losing the toss but what the team wants, keeping in mind the injuries and players' health. He also argued that the changes are not result-dependent.

    On the other hand, Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka articulated, "We would have bowled as well because the pitch was under the covers. The openers and the top-order need to fire. Two changes. Janith Liyanage and Jeffrey Vandersay are out. Binura Fernando and Danushka Gunathilaka in.

    Playing XI
    IND:     Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.
    SL: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando and Lahiru Kumara.

