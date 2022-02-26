IND vs SL 2021-22: Kohli's 100th Test in Mohali to happen behind closed doors

India and Sri Lanka will battle in two Tests from March 4. The opening Test in Mohali will be Virat Kohli's 100th Test. However, no spectators will be allowed inside the venue.

As India and Sri Lanka engage in a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series, things will move to a two-Test series, starting March 4. The opening Test will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. It will be the 100th Test for former Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

However, fans would not catch Kohli in action in his 100th Test at the ground. The match will be played behind closed doors, keeping in mind the COVID guidelines and regulations set up by the Government of Punjab. Deepak Sharma (PCA CEO) confirmed the same to news agency ANI. ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2021-22 - Gaikwad ruled out of T20Is with wrist injury; Mayank replaces him

It will be Kohli's first Test since quitting the captaincy duties last month following India's 1-2 loss in the three-Test series in South Africa. He has been replaced by veteran opener Rohit Sharma as the new Indian leader. To date, Kohli has scored 7,962 runs at an average of 50.39, including 27 centuries.