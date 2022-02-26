  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SL 2021-22: Kohli's 100th Test in Mohali to happen behind closed doors

    First Published Feb 26, 2022, 4:01 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    India and Sri Lanka will battle in two Tests from March 4. The opening Test in Mohali will be Virat Kohli's 100th Test. However, no spectators will be allowed inside the venue.

    As India and Sri Lanka engage in a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series, things will move to a two-Test series, starting March 4. The opening Test will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. It will be the 100th Test for former Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

    However, fans would not catch Kohli in action in his 100th Test at the ground. The match will be played behind closed doors, keeping in mind the COVID guidelines and regulations set up by the Government of Punjab. Deepak Sharma (PCA CEO) confirmed the same to news agency ANI.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2021-22 - Gaikwad ruled out of T20Is with wrist injury; Mayank replaces him

    It will be Kohli's first Test since quitting the captaincy duties last month following India's 1-2 loss in the three-Test series in South Africa. He has been replaced by veteran opener Rohit Sharma as the new Indian leader. To date, Kohli has scored 7,962 runs at an average of 50.39, including 27 centuries.

    After the opening Test, Kohli is scheduled to play his 101st Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Test would again be particular for him, as he would be playing in his second home, playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2008. He also quit the leadership role for the franchise after IPL 2021. The Bengaluru Test will be a day-night affair from March 12.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, 2nd T20I preview: Team analysis, players to watch, head to head, weather, pitch, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, 2nd T20I: India favourite to seal the series against a hapless Sri Lanka

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, 1st T20I: Ishan Kishan's 89 hand India 62-run win, social media delighted-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, 1st T20I: Kishan's 89 hands India 62-run win, social media delighted

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22: Rohit Sharma becomes highest run-scorer in T20Is, fans react-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22: Rohit Sharma becomes highest run-scorer in T20Is, fans react

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, 1st T20I toss report: Lanka opts to field, Ruturaj Gaikwad out with wrist injury-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, 1st T20I: Lanka opts to field, Gaikwad out with wrist injury

    Sachin Tendulkar mulls legal action over his morphed pictures for casino ads-ayh

    Sachin Tendulkar mulls legal action over his ‘morphed’ pictures for casino ads

    Recent Stories

    Bihar Budget 2022: Government likely to prioritise infrastructure and job creation - ADT

    Bihar Budget 2022: Government likely to prioritise infrastructure and job creation

    Watch Disha Patani showing off her sexy moves while performing in a bikini top drb

    Watch Disha Patani showing off her sexy moves while performing in a bikini top

    Doing for grandkids 80 year old man tries to enlist in Ukrainian army gcw

    'Doing for grandkids': 80-year-old man tries to enlist in Ukrainian army

    Never invaded other countries China gets fact-checked social media India, Vietnam

    'Never invaded other countries': China gets fact-checked and roasted on social media

    Urfi Javed metallic see through dress has got the temperature soaring drb

    Urfi Javed’s metallic see-through dress has got the temperature soaring

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Northeast United vs Jamshedpur FC: Let's see next season; NEUFC will do well - Jamil after JFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Let's see next season; NEUFC will do well - Jamil after JFC defeat

    Video Icon
    Everything changed within 24 hours says Girl who boarded last flight to India gcw

    'Everything changed within 24 hours': Girl who boarded last flight to India

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC: JFC wants to be up at the top end with HFC and ATKMB - Owen Coyle after NEUFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: JFC wants to be up at the top end with HFC and ATKMB - Coyle after NEUFC win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC Match Highlights (Game 101): JFC nears semis berth with 3-2 win over NEUFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 101): JFC nears semis berth with 3-2 win over NEUFC

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 18 year old Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa on beating Magnus Carlsen, meeting Vishwanathan Anand-ayh

    Exclusive: 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa on beating Carlsen, meeting Vishwanathan Anand

    Video Icon