IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

IND vs NZ 2022-23: India and New Zealand will clash in the second Raipur ODI on Saturday. With the hosts aiming to seal the series, here is the ideal fantasy XI picks, probable XI, prediction, where to watch and other details.

Team India is continuing preparations for the 2023 ICC World Cup to be held in India, as it is taking on New Zealand in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series at home. After winning the opening game by 12 runs in Hyderabad, the two teams would again lock horns in the second contest, to be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, with the venue making its international debut. As the hosts are desperate to seal the series, the visitors would leave no stone unturned to level the series, having come up with a substantial fightback in the opener. Meanwhile, we present the ideal fantasy XI picks, probable XI, prediction, where to watch and other match details.

Probable XI

IND: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumnar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur.

NZ: Henry Nicholls, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen (wk), Devon Conway (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips (wk), Lockie Ferguson and Blair Tickner.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd ODI - India considers bowling option between Thakur and Malik ahead of Raipur debut

Fantasy XI

Batters: Rohit, Yadav, Gill (c)

Rohit and Gill are undoubtedly the openers here, with the latter being in splendid form, making him the outright leader of the XI. Meanwhile, Yadav would be an ideal fit at number three, playing an attacking and composed knock.

Wicketkeeper: Allen

Despite competition with Kishan, Allen has been in a tide better form in terms of consistency, making the cut ahead of him.

ALSO READ: CRICKET BAT INDUSTRY IN KASHMIR STARES INTO OBLIVION AMID GROWING WILLOW CLEFT SHORTAGE

All-rounders: Bracewell (vc), Mitchell and Santner

Bracewell is in extreme form with the bat, having slammed a century in the previous match. Whereas Mitchell and Santner have been quite effective with their bowling.

Bowlers: Kuldeep, Thakur, Siraj and Shipley

Kuldeep is a no-brainer here, given the slow Raipur track, while Thakur, Siraj and Shipley would be ideally able to get something with their seam bowling.

ALSO READ: MCC MAKES ANOTHER MODIFICATION TO LAW GOVERNING NON-STRIKER'S RUN-OUT POST ADAM ZAMPA BBL INCIDENT

Match details

Date and day: January 21, 2023 (Saturday)

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur

Time: 1.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and other Star Sports regional language channels - Also available in HD

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: India wins with a better momentum