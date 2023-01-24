IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

IND vs NZ 2022-23: India and New Zealand meet in the final Indore ODI on Tuesday. With the hosts eyeing a clean sweep, here's a look at the fantasy XI picks and probables, alongside the prediction, where to watch and other details.

Having outplayed New Zealand in the opening couple of One-Day Internationals (ODIs), India will face the side again in the third and final ODI at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday. While the hosts would be desperate for a clean sweep, asserting their dominance heading into the 2023 ICC World Cup, slated to be held in the country. Nevertheless, the visitors are a top side and cannot be ruled out entirely, as it would just take them a game to bounce back into the fray in style. Ahead of this thrilling clash, we look at the fantasy XI picks and probable XI, alongside the prediction, where to watch and other match details.

Probable XI

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shahbaz Ahmed/Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik/Shardul Thakur.

NZ: Finn Allen (wk), Devon Conway (wk), Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips (wk), Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Henry Shipley/Jacob Duffy and Blair Tickner/Doug Bracewell.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Rohit and Gill (c)

Rohit and Gill would start as the openers, considering their exemplary flow of form, while Gill's late dominance makes him the skipper.

Wicketkeeper: Latham

The NZ skipper has been a top draw for the side, especially when his team is struggling and can be a vital cog, especially at the top order.

All-rounders: Pandya, Santner and Bracewell (vc)

While Pandya and Santner have been highly effective with their pace and spin, respectively, they can consolidate in the middle order with their excellent batting. Meanwhile, Bracewell has been sublime with the bat, making him Gill's deputy.

Bowlers: Kuldeep, Siraj, Shami, Thakur and Shipley

As evident, the bowlers have been highly influential throughout the series. While Kuldeep would continue his effectiveness as the chinaman spinner, the remaining would continue giving the batters a hard time with their dealy pace and seam.

Match details

Date and day: January 24, 2023 (Tuesday)

Venue: Holkar Stadium, Indore

Time: 1.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and other Star Sports regional language channels - Also available in HD

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: India wins, thanks to its relentless attitude and impetus