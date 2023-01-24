Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: India and New Zealand meet in the final Indore ODI on Tuesday. With the hosts eyeing a clean sweep, here's a look at the fantasy XI picks and probables, alongside the prediction, where to watch and other details.

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Jan 24, 2023, 12:16 PM IST

    Having outplayed New Zealand in the opening couple of One-Day Internationals (ODIs), India will face the side again in the third and final ODI at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday. While the hosts would be desperate for a clean sweep, asserting their dominance heading into the 2023 ICC World Cup, slated to be held in the country. Nevertheless, the visitors are a top side and cannot be ruled out entirely, as it would just take them a game to bounce back into the fray in style. Ahead of this thrilling clash, we look at the fantasy XI picks and probable XI, alongside the prediction, where to watch and other match details.

    Probable XI
    IND:     Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shahbaz Ahmed/Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik/Shardul Thakur.
    NZ: Finn Allen (wk), Devon Conway (wk), Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips (wk), Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Henry Shipley/Jacob Duffy and Blair Tickner/Doug Bracewell.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 TEAM 2022 - VIRAT KOHLI, SURYAKUMAR YADAV, HARDIK PANDYA AMONG INDIANS TO FEATURE

    Fantasy XI
    Batters: Rohit and Gill (c)
    Rohit and Gill would start as the openers, considering their exemplary flow of form, while Gill's late dominance makes him the skipper.

    Wicketkeeper: Latham
    The NZ skipper has been a top draw for the side, especially when his team is struggling and can be a vital cog, especially at the top order.

    ALSO READ: IND VS NZ 2022-23, 3RD ODI - MIDDLE-ORDER TO BE PUT TO TEST AS INDIA EYES CLEAN SWEEP

    All-rounders: Pandya, Santner and Bracewell (vc)
    While Pandya and Santner have been highly effective with their pace and spin, respectively, they can consolidate in the middle order with their excellent batting. Meanwhile, Bracewell has been sublime with the bat, making him Gill's deputy.

    Bowlers: Kuldeep, Siraj, Shami, Thakur and Shipley
    As evident, the bowlers have been highly influential throughout the series. While Kuldeep would continue his effectiveness as the chinaman spinner, the remaining would continue giving the batters a hard time with their dealy pace and seam.

    ALSO READ: Here's how Ravindra Jadeja is working on his Team India comeback

    Match details
    Date and day:     January 24, 2023 (Tuesday)
    Venue: Holkar Stadium, Indore
    Time: 1.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and other Star Sports regional language channels - Also available in HD
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: India wins, thanks to its relentless attitude and impetus

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2023, 12:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Womens IPL 2023: BCCI all set to get richer by INR 4000 crore with 5 new teams-ayh

    Women's IPL 2023: BCCI all set to get richer by INR 4,000 crore with 5 new teams

    india vs new zealand Not Shubman, but 'Soothman' Gill: Gavaskar gives sensational Indian batter new nickname snt

    Not Shubman, but 'Soothman' Gill: Gavaskar gives sensational Indian batter new nickname

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Raipur/2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma and co dominate across departments to seal series; Twitter glad-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma and co dominate across departments to seal series; Twitter glad

    Will MS Dhoni play in South Africa SA20? Graeme Smith opens up on franchises using IPL Indian Premier League logo-ayh

    Will MS Dhoni play in SA20? Graeme Smith opens up on franchises using IPL logo

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma long wait for toss decision has fans laughing as Raipur makes international debut-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Rohit's long wait for toss decision has fans laughing as Raipur makes international debut

    Recent Stories

    Apple iOS 16.3 update released know features Which phones are compatible How to install it gcw

    Apple iOS 16.3 update released: Which phones are compatible? How to install it?

    Paris Couture Week: Kylie Jenner, Doja Cat made heads turn at Schiaparelli show RBA

    Paris Couture Week: Kylie Jenner, Doja Cat made heads turn at Schiaparelli show

    SpiceJet passenger arrested after misbehaving with female cabin crew Watch video gcw

    SpiceJet passenger arrested after 'misbehaving' with female cabin crew

    Out on parole, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim cuts cake with sword; check viral video - adt

    Out on parole, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim cuts cake with sword; check viral video

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar reveals she took money to buy house, says, 'She has taken large amount from me' vma

    Did Nora Fatehi take money from Sukesh Chandrasekhar to buy house in Morocco? Read this

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon