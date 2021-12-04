IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Ajaz Patel claims all 10 Indian wickets in an innings; joins Kumble, Laker
India and New Zealand are playing the second Test in Mumbai. Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel has become the third bowler in Test history to claim ten wickets in an innings.
On Saturday, it was a historic moment for New Zealand on Day 2 of the second Test against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. While Virat Kohli and co were bundled out for 325, Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel claimed all the ten wickets in the innings, thus becoming only the third bowler in Test history to do so.
Ajaz had already claimed four on Day 1, getting rid of Shubman Gill (44), Cheteshwar Pujara (0), Kohli (0) and Shreyas Iyer (18). On Day 2, while the other Kiwi bowlers got pelted, Ajaz was the lone spinner who dominated the bowling proceedings for his side, even giving a hard time to centurion opener Mayank Agarwal (150) and half-centurion all-rounder Axar Patel (52).
Englishman Laker was the first to attain the feat against Australia in the Ashes at Old Trafford in Manchester in 1956. The feat was later emulated by legendary Indian leg-spinner Kumble, who did it against Pakistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in 1999. In contrast, Ajaz has become only the second Indian-origin bowler to do so after Kumble, having been born in Mumbai.
Among a few records that he has scripted:
- It is the best bowling figure by a Kiwi bowler.
- It is the best bowling figure in a Test innings in India.
- It is the best bowling figure by an overseas spinner in India.
- Second overseas bowler after John Lever to claim first six wickets of an innings in India.
- Second Kiwi after Richard Hadlee to claim a nine-for in a Test innings
- The first bowler to claim a ten-for in a Test innings overseas.