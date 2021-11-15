  • Facebook
    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Blackcaps coach Gary Stead displeased with hectic schedule

    First Published Nov 15, 2021, 5:46 PM IST
    New Zealand has failed to win the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Meanwhile, it heads to India for three T20Is and a couple of Tests. However, head coach Gary Stead is unhappy with the scheduling.

    It was another bitter pill to swallow for New Zealand. It came up short in its quest for its maiden ICC T20 World Cup title, losing to trans-Tasman rival Australia by eight wickets in this edition's final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. While Australia rejoices its maiden T20WC title triumph, New Zealand is on its way to India.

    Starting Wednesday, it would be involved in a three-match T20I series, followed by a couple of Tests from November 25. However, NZ head coach Gary Stead has been left unimpressed with the hectic and tiring scheduling of the critical tour, just two days after the conclusion of the global competition.

     

    ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2021-22 - Sunil Gavaskar explains reason for Hanuma Vihari's non-selection in Tests

    Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, he said it was the first time he saw the side compete in a series right after the T20WC, while the scheduling could have been better. However, he showed faith in his boys, especially with some of the guys preparing in India for the Tests, and was hopeful of coming out on top.

    Some Kiwi cricketers have been in the bubble for long enough, starting with the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) to the T20WC, both of which took place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Also, Glenn Phillips and James Neesham featured in The Hundred. At the same time, Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman and Ish Sodhi stayed in the gulf after NZ decided to abandon the tour to Pakistan due to security issues.

     

    ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2021-22 - MCA expects 100 per cent crowd decision by Nov 20; preparatory camp at BKC

    Nonetheless, pacer Lockie Ferguson is all set to return to the fold after missing out on the global event due to a calf injury he suffered during NZ's training for the tournament. Stead asserted that Ferguson is close to making it to the side, while the team would be taking a call on his selection in the coming days, as it looks to prioritise the Tests over the T20Is.

