Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: 'We've ticked all boxes' - Rahul Dravid satisfied with India's preparation

    Indian cricket team coach Rahul Dravid is satisfied with preparing for India's one-off test match against England following the recently concluded practice game against Leicestershire.

    India vs England, IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: We've ticked all boxes - Rahul Dravid satisfied with India's preparation-krn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Birmingham, First Published Jun 27, 2022, 8:00 PM IST

    According to Team India head coach Rahul Dravid, the Indian players ticked all boxes in the recently concluded practice game. India will play a single Test match against England to complete the five-match test series, which began in 2021 for the Pataudi Trophy. A COVID outbreak meant that the fifth and final Test match had to be postponed significantly. The Indian cricket team played a practice match against Leicestershire to prepare for the Test match and English conditions. Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja struck half-centuries during the drawn warm-up game.

    Following the game, Dravid told Leicestershire, "I think whatever we needed to achieve and boxes we needed to tick in terms of our preparation leading into the Test match on Friday. I think we are delighted. We have been able to do that this week."

    ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test - Will Virat Kohli lead if Rohit Sharma misses out?

    Asked about the challenges of playing in English conditions, Dravid said: "When you have got just one game or one-off game in a series, it's not a lot of time, you've got to hit the ground running hard, and you've got to be able to hopefully get your act together right from the first day of the Test match."

    "There is not much room to manoeuvre or things to go wrong. So, it has been a good week. I thought the match wicket was challenging on the first couple days and settled down in the last two. So, it was good. It was a great week," added Dravid.

    ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test - Mayank Agarwal called up over Rohit Sharma's COVID fears

    Dravid also gave a thumbs up to the facilities and atmosphere at Grace Road. "I thought you know everyone's looked after us well. It's been great crowds, you know, it's adorable to see so many people come to watch the game like this, and just the atmosphere and the vibe have been excellent," he continued.

    The England team India faces will be quite different as it is now coached by Brendon Mccollum and captained by Ben Stokes. The team will enter this game following a series win against World Test Champions New Zealand. India will likely be headed by Rohit Sharma, who recently tested positive for COVID, or Jaspirit Bumrah. Following the one-off test match at Edgbaston, India will also play three T20Is and three ODIs against England.

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2022, 8:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kevin Pietersen turns 42: Here are 5 memorable moments from the great English switch-hitters career-krn

    Kevin Pietersen turns 42: Here are 5 memorable moments of the great English switch-hitter

    India vs Ireland, IND vs IRE 2022, 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya backs Umran Malik to fire with old ball-ayh

    IND vs IRE 2022, 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya backs Umran Malik to fire with old ball

    India vs Ireland, IND vs IRE 2022, 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya opts to owl, Umran Malik makes his debut-ayh

    IND vs IRE 2022, 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya opts to bowl, Umran Malik makes his debut

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Final: MP Madhya Pradesh creates history, trounces Mumbai to win maiden title-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Final: MP creates history, trounces Mumbai to win maiden title

    India Tour Of England 2022 Rohit Sharma battles COVID-19 days ahead of Birmingham Test

    Rohit Sharma battles COVID-19 days ahead of Birmingham Test

    Recent Stories

    'Sweet 16' book by Dr Akanksha talks about the sweet-bitter phases of teenage-vpn

    ‘Sweet 16’ book by Dr Akanksha talks about the sweet-bitter phases of teenage

    Three Cryptocurrencies To Invest In Today For The Long-Term-vpn

    Three Cryptocurrencies To Invest In Today For The Long-Term

    Congress questions Supreme Court's Gujarat riots case verdict

    Congress questions SC's Gujarat riots verdict, seeks 8 answers

    How RoboApe (RBA), Ripple (XRP) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are Challenging the Cryptocurrency Price Plunge-vpn

    How RoboApe (RBA), Ripple (XRP) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are Challenging the Cryptocurrency Price Plunge

    IBPS RRB 2022: Registration process for IBPS RRB PO, Clerk, and SO posts ends today - adt

    IBPS RRB 2022: Registration process for IBPS RRB PO, Clerk, and SO posts ends today

    Recent Videos

    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    India@75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abani Thakur, the father of Indian modern art snt

    India@75: Abani Thakur, the Father of Indian Modern Art

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya snt

    India@75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya

    Video Icon