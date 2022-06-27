IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: 'We've ticked all boxes' - Rahul Dravid satisfied with India's preparation

According to Team India head coach Rahul Dravid, the Indian players ticked all boxes in the recently concluded practice game. India will play a single Test match against England to complete the five-match test series, which began in 2021 for the Pataudi Trophy. A COVID outbreak meant that the fifth and final Test match had to be postponed significantly. The Indian cricket team played a practice match against Leicestershire to prepare for the Test match and English conditions. Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja struck half-centuries during the drawn warm-up game.

Following the game, Dravid told Leicestershire, "I think whatever we needed to achieve and boxes we needed to tick in terms of our preparation leading into the Test match on Friday. I think we are delighted. We have been able to do that this week."

Asked about the challenges of playing in English conditions, Dravid said: "When you have got just one game or one-off game in a series, it's not a lot of time, you've got to hit the ground running hard, and you've got to be able to hopefully get your act together right from the first day of the Test match."

"There is not much room to manoeuvre or things to go wrong. So, it has been a good week. I thought the match wicket was challenging on the first couple days and settled down in the last two. So, it was good. It was a great week," added Dravid.

Dravid also gave a thumbs up to the facilities and atmosphere at Grace Road. "I thought you know everyone's looked after us well. It's been great crowds, you know, it's adorable to see so many people come to watch the game like this, and just the atmosphere and the vibe have been excellent," he continued.

The England team India faces will be quite different as it is now coached by Brendon Mccollum and captained by Ben Stokes. The team will enter this game following a series win against World Test Champions New Zealand. India will likely be headed by Rohit Sharma, who recently tested positive for COVID, or Jaspirit Bumrah. Following the one-off test match at Edgbaston, India will also play three T20Is and three ODIs against England.