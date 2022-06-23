IND vs ENG 2022: Pujara, Pant, Bumrah and Krishna to represent Leicestershire in warm-up tie

India is in England for a tour. From Thursday, it plays Leicestershire in a four-day warm-up match, while four Indians will be representing the hosts.

India is touring England for a rescheduled Test from last year, along with three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) each. From Thursday, a four-day warm-up match against Leicestershire will be played at Grace Road. The game has been arranged following an agreement between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Leicestershire County Cricket Club (LCCC) which is to ensure that the Indians get enough practice. Notably, four Indians (Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna) will be playing for the hosts under county skipper Sam Evans. Each side will have 13 players in its team.

A statement released by LCCC said, “Leicestershire CCC will welcome members from the India touring party into their side for tomorrow’s four-day tour match at Uptonsteel County Ground. India superstars Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna, will all team up with the Leicestershire squad, captained by opening batsman Sam Evans. LCCC, BCCI and the ECB have agreed to allow the four players from the visiting camp to be part of the Running Foxes side, to allow all travelling party members to participate in the fixture [subject to fitness].”

It will be India’s only warm-up game before the rescheduled Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham from July 1. India is currently leading the series 2-1, as it will be hoping to win the Pataudi Trophy for the second time. The Indians have been participating in high-intensity training since arriving in England, ranging from up to five hours.

The Indian side in this warm-up contest against Leicester would be without veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, whose arrival in England has been delayed after he tested COVId positive and is currently isolated in Mumbai as per the protocols. On the other hand, the likes of Navdeep Saini, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Simarjeet Singh happen to be India’s net bowlers for the tour.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav.

Leicestershire: Sam Evans (c), Rehan Ahmed, Sam Bates (wk), Nat Bowley, Will Davis, Joey Evison, Louis Kimber, Abi Sakande, Roman Walker, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna.