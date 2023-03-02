IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: Smith's one-handed catch to dismiss Pujara leaves Twitterati stunned - WATCH

IND vs AUS 2022-23: India has again been rattled with the bat against Australia on Day 2 of the third Indore Test. Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed after an acrobatic catch from Steven Smith that has got Twitter talking.

It has been a different Team India in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. On Day 2, on Thursday, after the visitors were bundled out in the opening session, the host batters struggled to make an impact. While top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara (59) was the top scorer, his dismissal through Steven Smith's catch had Twitter talking.

It was veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon who caught the prized wicket of Pujara, who tossed up his delivery on the leg as he looked to flick it towards the on-side. However, the ball took the outer edge of his blade and flew low towards the leg slip, where stand-in skipper Smith was stationed, who acrobatically dived to his right and held on to a one-handed wonder to get rid of him, shell-shocking Pujara and the fans.

Pujara's dismissal was the final coffin in the Indian batting of the second innings, as the hosts could add just eight more runs since then, losing the last two wickets and finishing on 163, handing the Aussies a target of 76. It was Lyon who was on fire, seizing an eight-wicket haul.