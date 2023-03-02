IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: Australia loses final 6 wickets for 11 runs; will lead of 88 suffocate India?

IND vs AUS 2022-23: Australia was better with the bat than India in the first innings of the third Indore Test for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, the visitors lost their final six wickets for just 11 runs on Day 2, making the lead of 88 look thorny.

While India struggled with the bat on Day 1 of the third Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, the latter batted better comparatively, finishing on Wednesday on top. However, the floodgates for the visitors were opened on Day 2 on Thursday, as they lost their final six wickets for simply 11 runs, while their lead of 88 appears to be misleading.

Resuming at the overnight score of 156/4, Peter Handscomb (19) and Cameron Green (21) added 30 more for the fifth wicket on Thursday before the former fell to veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who was followed by the latter just a couple of runs later, after being trapped leg-before by pacer Umesh Yadav.

Thereon, the Aussies seemed utterly confused, as Umesh appeared to be getting the help of the reverse swing, as the following couple of his victims saw their off-stump go cart-wheeling. The final wicket was cleaned up by Ashwin, as the visitors were bundled for 197, while supporters became concerned, but credit Umesh for making a brilliant comeback.

Given how intermittent the pitch was behaving, they felt that the lead of 88 might appear deceptive. However, the Indians were off to a decent start with the bat in the second. Openers Rohit Sharma (4*) and Shubman Gill (3*) batted it out comfortably for the remaining overs of the session before going for the lunch break.