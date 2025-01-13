India cricketer Abhishek Sharma accuses Indigo staff of misbehaviour at Delhi airport, misses flight

Abhishek Sharma was reportedly heading to Punjab to spend time with his family before he leaves for Kolkata for the opening match of the upcoming five-match T20I series against England at the Eden Gardens Stadium, starting on January 22.

Team India batter Abhishek Sharma has accused Indigo staff for their misbehaviour at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Monday, January 13. Sharma was reportedly heading to Punjab to spend time with his family before he leaves for Kolkata for the opening match of the upcoming five-match T20I series against England at the Eden Gardens Stadium, starting on January 22.

Taking to his Instagram story, Abhishek Sharma stated that he had the worst flight experience with Indigo while alleging misbehaviour by the airline staff at the check-in counter. He added that unnecessarily redirecting him from one counter to another caused him to miss the flight for a day trip to his home.

“I had the worst experience with Indigo at Delhi airport, and the behaviour of staff, especially counter manager Ms Sushmita Mittal, was absolutely unacceptable. I arrived on time at the correct counter, but they redirected me unnecessarily to another counter. only to tell me later that check-in was closed, making me miss my flight.” the left-handed batter wrote.

“I only had a one-day holiday, which has now been completely ruined. To make it even worse, they are offering no further helpful assistance. This is by far the worst airline experience, and worst staff management I've ever had," he added.

Abhishek Sharma was picked in the 16-member squad for the T20I leg of the white-ball series against the touring England team. He was part of the Punjab in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where they were knocked out of the tournament after losing to Maharashtra in the quarterfinal. Sharma was in incredible form, amassing 467 runs, including a century and three centuries, at an average of 58.37 in 8 matches.

In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the 22-year-old scored 255 runs, including a record 28-ball century, at an average of 42 in 7 matches. Given his impressive run of form, Abhishek Sharma was added to the India T20I squad for the five-match series.

Abhishek Sharma has already played 23 T20Is for India and amassed 256 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 23.27 and a strike rate of 171.81. He registered his maiden international century against Zimbabwe in Harare in July 2024. Thereafter, he struggled to maintain consistency, failing to score 20 runs or more in seven innings.

In the four-match series against South Africa last year, Abhishek Sharma scored a fifty in Centurion and a vital 36 in Johannesburg. Since he is in extraordinary form, the Punjab batter will look to unleash his firepower in T20Is against England.

