Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India slip to fifth spot in WTC rankings after loss to England in Hyderabad Test

    In pursuit of 231 runs for victory in the fourth innings, India succumbed to pressure and were dismissed for 202 in the first Test in Hyderabad. England's Tom Hartley, with figures of 7/62, orchestrated a collapse of the Indian batting lineup.

    India slip to fifth spot in WTC rankings after loss to England in Hyderabad Test snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 29, 2024, 3:49 PM IST

    India has slipped to fifth place in the World Test Championship standings, falling behind Bangladesh, following their unexpected 28-run loss to England in the opening Test in Hyderabad on Sunday. 

    Initially, India briefly held the top position after drawing the two-Test series against South Africa. However, they were surpassed by Australia after Australia's victory over Pakistan. Rohit Sharma's team has seen a decline in their accumulated percentage points, dropping from 54.16 after the South Africa series to the current 43.33.

    Also read: IND vs ENG: ICC reprimands Bumrah for 'inappropriate' physical contact with Pope; hands 1 demerit point

    In pursuit of 231 runs for victory in the fourth innings, India succumbed to pressure and were dismissed for 202 in the first Test in Hyderabad. England's Tom Hartley, with figures of 7/62, orchestrated a collapse of the Indian batting lineup.

    Rohit Sharma's team's uncommon loss at home pushed them down to fifth place in the latest WTC rankings, which are led by Australia with 55 percentage points. Currently, India holds 43.33 percentage points.

    Despite Australia's surprising eight-run defeat to the West Indies in Brisbane on Sunday, it didn't significantly affect their position as they still maintain the lead in the WTC rankings.

    South Africa, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, each holding 50 percentage points, secure the second, third, and fourth spots respectively.

    Following India in the WTC standings are Pakistan, West Indies, England, and Sri Lanka.

    During the WTC 2023-2025 cycle, teams earn 12 points for a victory, 4 points for a draw, and 6 points for a tie.

    Also read: England's 'Bazball' triumph in Hyderabad Test serves as wake-up call for India, says Nasser Hussain

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2024, 3:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs ENG: ICC reprimands Bumrah for 'inappropriate' physical contact with Pope; hands 1 demerit point snt

    IND vs ENG: ICC reprimands Bumrah for 'inappropriate' physical contact with Pope; hands 1 demerit point

    Something has saved me Rishabh Pant to relive horrific crash night ahead of IPL 2024 return (WATCH) snt

    'Something has saved me': Rishabh Pant to relive horrific crash night ahead of IPL 2024 return (WATCH)

    England 'Bazball' triumph in Hyderabad Test serves as wake-up call for India, says Nasser Hussain snt

    England's 'Bazball' triumph in Hyderabad Test serves as wake-up call for India, says Nasser Hussain

    IND vs ENG: Don't think there was lot of help, had to keep a cool head - Tom Hartley after remarkable debut snt

    IND vs ENG: Don't think there was lot of help, had to keep a cool head - Tom Hartley after remarkable debut

    Brilliant Pope, Hartley lead England to 28-run win over India in 1st Test; visitors take 1-0 series lead snt

    Brilliant Pope, Hartley lead England to 28-run win over India in 1st Test; visitors take 1-0 series lead

    Recent Stories

    Kriti Sanon goes back to the '70s, looks HOT in bell-bottom pants RKK

    Kriti Sanon goes back to the '70s, looks HOT in bell-bottom pants

    Bengaluru: Congress worker and Social Media influencer Sandhya Pavitra Nagaraj faces allegations of job fraud vkp

    Bengaluru: Congress worker and Social Media influencer Sandhya Pavitra Nagaraj faces allegations of job fraud

    New Delhi, Mumbai & Bengaluru airports to introduce biometrics for expedited immigration checks: Report snt

    Biometrics-based immigration checks coming to New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru airports soon: Report

    Intelligence Reveals Hamas' Surprising Arsenal: Smuggled Arms, Repurposed Munitions, Stolen Israeli Weapons avv

    Intelligence Reveals Hamas' Surprising Arsenal: Smuggled Arms, Repurposed Munitions, Stolen Israeli Weapons

    IND vs ENG: ICC reprimands Bumrah for 'inappropriate' physical contact with Pope; hands 1 demerit point snt

    IND vs ENG: ICC reprimands Bumrah for 'inappropriate' physical contact with Pope; hands 1 demerit point

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon