India slip to fifth spot in WTC rankings after loss to England in Hyderabad Test

In pursuit of 231 runs for victory in the fourth innings, India succumbed to pressure and were dismissed for 202 in the first Test in Hyderabad. England's Tom Hartley, with figures of 7/62, orchestrated a collapse of the Indian batting lineup.

India has slipped to fifth place in the World Test Championship standings, falling behind Bangladesh, following their unexpected 28-run loss to England in the opening Test in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Initially, India briefly held the top position after drawing the two-Test series against South Africa. However, they were surpassed by Australia after Australia's victory over Pakistan. Rohit Sharma's team has seen a decline in their accumulated percentage points, dropping from 54.16 after the South Africa series to the current 43.33.

Rohit Sharma's team's uncommon loss at home pushed them down to fifth place in the latest WTC rankings, which are led by Australia with 55 percentage points. Currently, India holds 43.33 percentage points.

Despite Australia's surprising eight-run defeat to the West Indies in Brisbane on Sunday, it didn't significantly affect their position as they still maintain the lead in the WTC rankings.

South Africa, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, each holding 50 percentage points, secure the second, third, and fourth spots respectively.

Following India in the WTC standings are Pakistan, West Indies, England, and Sri Lanka.

During the WTC 2023-2025 cycle, teams earn 12 points for a victory, 4 points for a draw, and 6 points for a tie.

