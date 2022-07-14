IND vs ENG 2022, Lord's ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal's 4-for restricts England to 246; netizens contained

India has come up with an acceptable bowling performance against England in the Lord's ODI on Thursday. Yuzvendra Chahal was impressive with a four-for, as the hosts finished on 246.

It was a decent bowling performance by the Indians against the English in the second One-Day International (ODI) at Lord's in London on Thursday. The visitors have managed to restrict the hosts to a par total of 246, thanks to leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's four-for. The Three Lions are trailing the three-match series 0-1 after losing the opening game at The Oval in London on Tuesday by ten wickets, as this tie happens to be a do-or-die for them, while the Men in Blue look determined to seal the deal here. Both teams look to leave no stones unturned in their respective pursuit, while the netizens looked contained with India's acceptable bowling performance.

Winning the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bowl, as England started on a watchful note before Jason Roy (23) fell to pacer Hardik Pandya in the ninth over of the powerplay, with 41 runs on the board. There were short partnerships thereon, as the hosts were down to 102/5 by the 22nd over, with Ben Stokes (21) being trapped leg-before by Chahal, before going down to 148/6 by the 29th, with Liam Livingstone (33) departing to Pandya.

However, Moeen Ali (47) and David Willey (41) contributed to a 52-run partnership for the seventh wicket, thanks to a dropped catch for the latter, who was on 17, by Prasidh Krishna. It was in the 42nd when the former was back in the hut after getting dismissed off Chahal. At the same time, after some short stands again, England was bundled out for 246 by the 49th, with Chahal bagging four, whereas fellow leg-spinner Ravindra Jadeja was quite economical.

Brief scores: ENG 246 in 49 overs (Moeen- 47; Chahal- 4/47) vs IND.