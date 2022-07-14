Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs ENG 2022, Lord's ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal's 4-for restricts England to 246; netizens contained

    India has come up with an acceptable bowling performance against England in the Lord's ODI on Thursday. Yuzvendra Chahal was impressive with a four-for, as the hosts finished on 246.

    IND vs ENG 2022, Lords/London/2nd ODI: India Yuzvendra Chahal 4-for restricts England to 246; netizens contained-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published Jul 14, 2022, 9:35 PM IST

    It was a decent bowling performance by the Indians against the English in the second One-Day International (ODI) at Lord's in London on Thursday. The visitors have managed to restrict the hosts to a par total of 246, thanks to leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's four-for. The Three Lions are trailing the three-match series 0-1 after losing the opening game at The Oval in London on Tuesday by ten wickets, as this tie happens to be a do-or-die for them, while the Men in Blue look determined to seal the deal here. Both teams look to leave no stones unturned in their respective pursuit, while the netizens looked contained with India's acceptable bowling performance.

    Winning the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bowl, as England started on a watchful note before Jason Roy (23) fell to pacer Hardik Pandya in the ninth over of the powerplay, with 41 runs on the board. There were short partnerships thereon, as the hosts were down to 102/5 by the 22nd over, with Ben Stokes (21) being trapped leg-before by Chahal, before going down to 148/6 by the 29th, with Liam Livingstone (33) departing to Pandya.

    ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 2022, Lord's ODI - Virat Kohli returns to replace Shreyas Iyer; India opts to bowl

    However, Moeen Ali (47) and David Willey (41) contributed to a 52-run partnership for the seventh wicket, thanks to a dropped catch for the latter, who was on 17, by Prasidh Krishna. It was in the 42nd when the former was back in the hut after getting dismissed off Chahal. At the same time, after some short stands again, England was bundled out for 246 by the 49th, with Chahal bagging four, whereas fellow leg-spinner Ravindra Jadeja was quite economical.
    Brief scores: ENG 246 in 49 overs (Moeen- 47; Chahal- 4/47) vs IND.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2022, 9:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs ENG 2022, Lords/London/2nd ODI: Virat Kohli returns to replace Shreyas Iyer; India opts to bowl against England-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Lord's ODI: Virat Kohli returns to replace Shreyas Iyer; India opts to bowl

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Lords/London/2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Lord's ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    IND vs ENG 2022, Lords/2nd ODI: India looks to seal the deal despite Virat Kohli being a doubtful starter against England-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Lord's ODI: India looks to seal the deal despite Virat Kohli being a doubtful starter

    Good to hear Nasser Hussain agree - Sachin Tendulkar comes up with ultimate praise for Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    'Good to hear Nasser Hussain agree' - Tendulkar comes up with ultimate praise for Bumrah

    Ravichandran Ashwin take: Unfair to be not ruled LBW leg-before-wicket upon switch hit-ayh

    Ravichandran Ashwin's take: 'Unfair to be not ruled LBW upon switch hit'

    Recent Stories

    Sushmita Sen finds her love in Lalit Modi take a look at former Miss Universe net worth gcw

    Sushmita Sen finds her love in Lalit Modi; take a look at her net worth

    Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi s romantic photos break the Internet set social media on fire gcw

    Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi's romantic photos break the Internet; set social media on fire

    A new beginning: Lalit Modi weds Sushmita Sen; shares photos on social media

    'A new beginning': Lalit Modi dating Sushmita Sen; shares photos on social media

    Controversy over 'namaz at Lulu Mall' in Lucknow; Hindu group makes 'Love Jihad' claim

    Controversy over 'namaz at Lulu Mall' in Lucknow; Hindu group makes 'Love Jihad' claim

    Sushant Singh Rajput's lawyer sister targets Rhea Chakraborty, calls it a 'huge conspiracy' RBA

    Sushant Singh Rajput's lawyer sister targets Rhea Chakraborty, calls it a 'huge conspiracy'

    Recent Videos

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes momos in Darjeeling

    Video: Mamata makes 'momos' in Darjeeling

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru snt

    India@75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru

    Video Icon
    Mamata Banerjee serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    VIDEO: Mamata serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    India@75: Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi snt

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    Video Icon