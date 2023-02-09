Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: Indian fans perplexed to not see Shubman Gill in Playing XI

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: India is up against Australia in the opening Nagpur Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Thursday. While the Indians have decided against fielding Shubman Gill, the fans are perplexed by the decision.

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Nagpur/1st Test: India fans perplexed to not see Shubman Gill in Playing XI against Australia-ayh
    Team India is taking on Australia in a four-Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as both teams eye their chances at the Final of the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship. The opening Test of the series is happening at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur, where the visitors have won the coin toss and opted to bat first.

    However, the hosts decided against having young opener Shubman Gill in the playing XI and instead handed debuts to middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav and wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat. Consequently, the Indian supporters were not entirely happy with the decision, with some perplexed by the call of the team management and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.

    ALSO READ: IND VS AUS 2022-23, 1ST TEST - SURYAKUMAR YADAV, KS BHARAT DEBUT; AUSTRALIA OPTS TO BAT

    While one of the Twitter users said, "Why Shubman Gill is not starting is beyond me. Hope KL Rahul delivers," another wrote, "Not playing @ShubmanGill in the eleven looking at the form that he is in is just criminal." Also, a Twitterati clearly stated, "Perplexing & shocking that star batsman Shubman Gill is not included in the team."

    Elsewhere, another user noted, "By what logic gill ain't there and SKY is," while one user stated, "KL should be replaced by Gill." As a user wrote on Instagram, the comments continued to flood in, "KL over Shubman? Not a great decision looking at his form,", whereas another mentioned, "What on earth made team India drop ShubMan & Kuldeep, beyond imagination😮😮"

